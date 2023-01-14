In his first four days in office, McCarthy, the new speaker of the US House of Representatives, can be said to have acted vigorously and resolutely, echoing an old Chinese saying, “A new official takes office with three fires.” Fang Wei, an American knowledge scholar and commentator from the media, made an inventory of McCarthy’s three fires in four days, and analyzed what kind of results these three fires could produce.

What did McCarthy do during his four days in office? After he secured his position as speaker last Saturday (January 7), he began to work as speaker on Monday (January 9). He passed 11 resolutions in four days, including some must-do Procedural matters, including determining the operating rules of the entire House of Representatives, are not simple; 18 House committee chairmen and minority party chiefs are appointed (minority parties also have a leader in each committee, called Ranking members chief member meaning); in addition, the most important thing is the three fires he lit.

The first fire was the special committee against the CCP established by McCarthy himself. We all know that every bill in the House of Representatives has a sponsor and co-signers, and finally it is a collective vote of the House of Representatives. The proposer is the original author of the motion. All 11 proposals passed had their sponsors. McCarthy only proposed one motion, which was the motion to establish a committee against the CCP.

As the Speaker of the House, McCarthy’s proposal has always been the biggest suspicion in the past, that is, if you engage in partisan politics, the Democratic Party will not give you a platform. If you go east, I will go west. This often occurs in bipartisan politics. What about McCarthy? In his generous speech in the debate before the vote, Fang Wei summarized three points: first, the United States really tried its best to help the CCP develop its economy, but what the CCP returned to the United States was ungrateful; second, he solemnly declared that the United States trusted the CCP Thirdly, he especially emphasized that this special committee is definitely not a partisan operation, it is an action that all parties in the United States should support together, it is a matter of the United States, and the CCP is a threat to the United States. He said, if you find out who is engaging in partisan manipulation in this committee, if the Republicans are engaging in partisan manipulation, come to me directly and I will definitely take care of it.

McCarthy’s speech was very effective. The result of the vote on the bill was that 365 people favored the establishment of a special committee, including 100% of Republicans and 69% of Democrats. Only 65 votes were run. Therefore, such a high participation rate of the Democratic Party is a good start for Speaker McCarthy. It can be said that he was a great success on this proposal. Of course, the fundamental reason is that the proposal itself has won the hearts of the people.

This Act has its very important features. We all know that Congress has many organizations targeting the CCP. For example, the Senate has the US-China Working Committee, the House of Representatives has the US-China Working Committee, and there is another one called the Congressional Executive Committee on China (CECC). But these are contact organizations such as working groups, research institutions, and staff organizations, none of which are at the legislative level, and those at the legislative level are called committees. There are three committees in the House of Representatives, one is the permanent committee, the other is the selected committee, which is a committee established for a special purpose, and the third is the joint committee, which is A committee formed jointly with the House of Representatives. These three types combined originally had 25 Houses of Representatives, but this time with the addition of a committee targeting the CCP, the number becomes 26, so it is the first-level unit of the House of Representatives.

What effect will the establishment of the special committee against the CCP bring?

1. Confronting the CCP will become a national policy

Well, this committee targeting the CCP can make conclusions in addition to conducting investigations. It is likely to go directly to the level of establishing laws. It will directly vote on the whole house (floor vote) after coming out of the committee. Once passed, it will become the House of Representatives. U.S. law passed. Of course, once this law passes the Senate and is signed by the President, it will become an official law of the United States and a national policy of the United States.

What is the national policy of the United States? The national policy of the United States is decided by the Congress, not the president. The Congress decides the major policies of the United States. The president is just a CEO and executive director. So logically, the president is just a person who handles affairs, and Congress makes decisions. So what is the national policy of the United States? For example, the passage of the “Taiwan Relations Act” and the “US-Japan Security Treaty”, etc., are all national policies of the United States, and they are all passed and decided by the US Congress. Therefore, to fundamentally change the U.S. policy toward China depends on Congress, not the president.

Fang Wei said, in fact, I tweeted a few days ago. I said that although both parties are anti-communist, in my opinion, the Democratic Party is not tough enough. If you ask the Democratic Party to roll up its sleeves to deal with the CCP, it doesn’t want to do it because it thinks it’s a bit too much . But if you take the lead and let it follow, it is easy to follow, because it can’t find a reason to refuse. This is where the benefits come in.The Republican Party won the House of Representatives, and McCarthy exerted force from the House of Representatives, because McCarthy’s opposition to the CCP

Definitely tougher than the Democrats, stronger than a lot of people think he is. He made efforts from the House of Representatives. If it passes the House of Representatives, it will be the first step in the bill.

Because this bill is aimed at the CCP, we use an inappropriate atmosphere in the United States called “political correctness”. The Democratic Party is not easy to stop it, so the Democratic Senate is likely to follow suit. Once the Senate passes it, the president will almost veto it. Impossible, how much reason does he have to veto the bills in the Senate and House of Representatives controlled by his party? It’s almost impossible for him. So the president basically just needs to sign it, and it will eventually become the national policy of the United States.

Fang Wei said, let me tell you the truth about this situation, in my judgment it is better than the Trump era. Why? Because although Trump is very tough on the CCP, the Democratic Party is more rebellious, and the more Trump pushes things, the less it will do with you, so sometimes the bill cannot pass. Now most of the power of the federal government is in the Democratic Party, the president joins the Senate, while the Republican Party only has the House of Representatives. However, if the Republican Party exerts power in the House of Representatives on the issue of China, then the Democratic Party will follow, and after it is over, it will feel that it is also due to its own credit. Compared with the Trump era, it is easier to succeed. It is because the House of Representatives calls this alignment committee the Selected Committee and raises it to a higher level, so relevant decisions can easily become the national policy of the United States. This is a major effect of this bill.

2. Anti-communism has become the consensus of the American people

Fang Wei believes that the second effect is not only the bipartisan consensus, the passage of this bill is 100% + 69%, what does it mean from the turnout rate of the two parties? In fact, it shows that it is a consensus of the whole people on the CCP. Gingrich, former speaker of the U.S. Congress, is the predecessor of Speaker McCarthy. He once wrote a book calling for the anti-communism of the whole people and the whole government of the United States, called “All of Government Response”.

I interviewed him at the time, and I asked him: Why did you write this book? What do you want Congress to do? What do you want the government to do? He said: The United States is a democratic government, and the people must agree to do it. This is easy to do, so I have to write this book to enlighten the masses. This was nearly 4 years ago, and it was just a wish and an effort for Gingrich. So now his wish is basically in place. The whole of the United States believes that the United States has been raising tigers for so many years, and now the CCP has come back to bite back. Now this has become the consensus of the United States, so now the United States is really the most nervous, and the biggest threat they see is the CCP. So it is true.

In fact, from Gingrich’s point of view, he said: The CCP’s threat to the United States surpassed the threat that the British Empire posed to the American colonies during the War of Independence, surpassed the threat faced by the United States during the Civil War, and surpassed the threat of Nazi Germany in World War II. , exceeding the Soviet Union’s threat to the United States during the Cold War. Regardless of whether he sees it accurately or not, what he said is very serious, and these words are really deeply rooted in people’s hearts now. Americans really feel that the CCP is a threat to the United States. This is the second point. The passage of this bill shows that the United States has formed a consensus among the people.

3. A clear distinction between China and the CCP

The third point is that the name of this committee is very long. It is called The Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party in English.

The U.S. Congress approved the establishment of the “Special Committee on Strategic Competition between the U.S. and the Communist Party of China” (video screenshot)

Why is it so long? In fact, it used a lot of words. Originally, the United States and the Chinese communist party could use Between the US and China, but now it has to use the Chinese Communist Party, and it has to say the United States before, which is very long. What does that mean? It just wants to make it clear that it is targeting the CCP, not China. This is a major feature of this bill, and it is also the current bipartisan consensus.

This separates China from the CCP, and separates the Chinese, the Chinese people, and the CCP. The cold war between the United States and the CCP is actually a new cold war. It is not a cold war with China, nor a cold war with the Chinese people, but a cold war with the CCP. This is a very, very important concept! The American political circles can figure this out, which was unthinkable 10 years ago. It has always been China, China, China, the left is also China, and the right is also China. It is not clear. Not to mention the United States, Taiwan is now unclear, and some Chinese in various places are also unclear. But now the U.S. federal government has made it clear.

Fang Wei said, here I really want to say something, I think friends in Taiwan really can’t distinguish between the CCP and China, and it is a pity to confuse them. This will make it very difficult for Taiwan to win the approval of the Chinese people. Let me say one more thing here, and I also appeal here, such as the colleagues of “Voice of America” ​​and “Radio Free Asia”, I really suggest that you don’t call it “the People’s Republic of China“, ” China‘s government”, we call it the “Chinese Communist Party government”, because this is really an accurate designation, because it is really not a government of a country at all, it does not have any legal source of power, and there are no normal elections. Authorize its source of power, it is a gang that holds power, so it is accurate to call it the CCP. Then after a long time, everyone will be able to separate the CCP from China. As for why the CCP and China are posted together? That’s another topic, which has been covered many times before.

Then the concept of separation of the CCP and China, I personally think that this original enlightener came from the “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party” published by “The Epoch Times” in November 2004, a very, very good editorial. But officially, the US federal government is very clear now, so why are they so clear now?

I think it came from the former Secretary of State Pompeo and his Chinese assistant, Mr. Yu Maochun, the first chief adviser on China issues. They have made great contributions!

4. A new cold war: the era of trust in the CCP is gone forever

Then when it comes to the special committee of Congress targeting the CCP, it is essentially the beginning of a new cold war. McCarthy said: The era of our trust in the CCP is gone forever. So how do the Chinese deal with themselves in this situation? Are the Chinese in a place of suspicion? I don’t think so, because people can see very clearly that they use such a long and specific name to refer to this committee, which means that we are not targeting the Chinese, nor are we targeting China, but we are targeting the CCP.

Then what we have to do is to stand up for ourselves, and it will be easy to stand clearly. Let’s not disturb the muddy water there, and don’t cause trouble to others. In the United States, if the Chinese participate in the anti-communism in the United States, it is particularly effective and persuasive, and it is particularly easy to win credibility and trust. But in essence, this is not done to win trust. In essence, it is to protect the homeland of our children and grandchildren in the United States.

Here I would like to add that this motion voted 65 people, all of whom were Democrats. Three of them were Chinese Congressmen: California Representative Zhao Meixin, New York Representative Liu Yunping and Meng Zhaowen.

After the vote, Zhao Meixin also issued a statement on behalf of several people in her Asia-Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), saying: First, we remain neutral on the issue of this committee; second, we do not vote for it because we are worried about this The bill will spark hatred against Asians. What she said sounds reasonable, but I think her concern is reasonable. I have explained it just now. They clearly stated on the title of the bill that they target the Chinese Communist Party. If they don’t target you, she will come out. Said that I was afraid that you would target me, so I think she was really worried, so she wanted to nag like this.

But I want to tell you something, I think whether our Chinese friends agree or disagree, actual hatred of Asians and propaganda of Asian hatred have always been the CCP’s tactics to sow discord, and it has always been the CCP’s way to sow discord between Chinese Americans and the United States. The method, we can see clearly at a glance when we come out of mainland China. But these congressmen are all born in Taiwan and the United States. I don’t think they can see clearly. She said this kind of thing is really superfluous, and she is repeating what the CCP brainwashed her. So it’s really a pity for these congressmen. As congressmen elected by the Americans, it’s really a pity that they can’t get out of the hands of the CCP on such issues and become their mouthpieces.

So with this special committee against the CCP, what will happen in the future? I said that the front is flat, but it still depends on human efforts. This is definitely an opportunity, because the entire strategy of the United States against the CCP has been changed, and there may be changes in the entire national policy going forward. Then we Chinese Americans play a very active role in it, and we are very good to the Chinese, very good to the United States, and very good to the future China. I will talk about this another time. This was McCarthy’s first fire.

Second Fire: Release and Advocate Conservative Ideas

The second fire is that among the 11 resolutions passed, the first one is to withdraw the 88 billion US dollars given to the Internal Revenue Service last year. The 88 billion was supposed to be for nearly 90,000 newly recruited agents of the Internal Revenue Service, many of whom are tax chasers. McCarthy said that the responsibility of our IRS is to serve the people, not to track down the people. His reason is that the huge appropriation passed last year means that the rich in the United States evade taxes, so the IRS needs to increase tax collectors. But the rich have lawyers and accountants who understand the law better than the agents of the Internal Revenue Service, and there are plenty of ways to fight against you, so in the end the target of tax recovery can only be ordinary people.

One consequence of this is that the government becomes bigger. Traditional Americans are very wary of the size of the government, because no one doing bad things is more harmful than the government doing bad things, so the government cannot let it have so much power. Therefore, once the government grows large, conservatives or traditionalists in the United States will be very nervous, and they cannot let you grow bigger. It’s a thing.

Another thing is about abortion. Two bills have been passed in a row. One is to provide enough and timely medical protection for babies who can survive after abortion. If they do not provide it, they will be guilty. A motion was passed specifically for this purpose. Of course, what it wants to release is a conservative idea. So I say that this second fire is about conservative ideas.

America’s Value War Will Be More Fierce Than Thought

And the bills in this area basically fail in the end. Why? It can pass in the House of Representatives, which has already passed in the House of Representatives, but will basically be blocked in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and Biden will not sign it. So these bills are a battle of values ​​in the United States. No matter how many laws are passed by the House of Representatives, basically I can tell you that they will not pass in the end and will not become laws. The only thing that can pass is the aforementioned one targeting the CCP, because it is really the consensus of the two parties and the consensus of the whole people.

But anyway, this is what the Republican Party must do. This is their voice. He wants to tell the American people that this is what we believe in. Therefore, after the new Congress comes up, the value dispute in the United States will be much fiercer than everyone imagined, even if McCarthy is the speaker.

Many people think that McCarthy is a rhinoceros (RINO). Let me tell you that it is not. He will be very fierce. He is completely different from McConnell. This is my opinion.

Xin Tian, ​​the host of Voice of Hope, once interviewed Professor Hansen of Stanford University before the mid-term elections. He said that during the past two or three years when the Democratic Party was in power, the Republican Party felt too aggrieved, oppressed and persecuted by them, on January 6 The matter of the No. 1 Congress, the matter of copying Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and the expulsion of Republican congressmen from committees, etc. Once the Republican Party wins the midterm elections, there are two choices.

So what is the answer now? The answer is tit for tat.

Let me give you two examples first. Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar was bitten by the Democratic Party because of an anime video posted by his staff, and let the then Republican leader McCarthy deal with him,

McCarthy apologized because Gosar clarified and apologized for the video, and stated that he would not deal with Gosar. Subsequently, because the Democratic Party held the power of the speaker, in November 2021, it took Gosar out of the congressional committee.

The same thing happened to Georgia Congressman Greene. Green is very Chuan and fierce. A few days after Biden took office, he proposed an article of impeachment against Biden, and his words were also very tough. Then CNN exposed Green’s inappropriate remarks before he was elected as a congressman. Green clarified that it was done by his subordinates and apologized. As a result, the Democratic Party caught hold of it and asked McCarthy to deal with Green, saying that if you don’t deal with him, we will clean him up . After thinking about it, McCarthy said that it was enough for him to apologize and not deal with it. In the end, the Democrats did the same, kicking Green out of all committees in February 2021.

After the two congressmen of the Republican Party were expelled from the committee by the Democrats, McCarthy said, if I were to become the speaker, I would give you three names now, and I would expel these three people from this parliament, retaliating with fire.

As a result, McCarthy is now the speaker, and he said on January 12 that he would drive these three people away.

The first person is Representative Omar of Minnesota, the one who often spreads anti-privacy speeches, criticizes those Palestinians in the Middle East, and is regarded as a terrorist organization in the United States;

The second is the former Chairman of the Intelligence Committee, California Congressman Adam Schiff. During the investigation of Russia, he often talked about the ironclad evidence. I know it clearly. I will prove to you that Trump must have Russia. I have lied many times, but there is no evidence at all. This man is the chairman of the intelligence committee, but he often speaks nonsense;

The third person is another congressman from California named Eric Swalwell. He had an affair with the CCP spy Fang Fang. After he was caught by the FBI and notified, the Democratic Party still did not deal with him and let him Be a member of the Intelligence Committee.

McCarthy said, we drove all three of them away. He said, why drive them away, because what you did first, you drove Gosar and Green over the party to drive them away. You set a new rule, and I will follow suit, and I will drive them away Walk.

So it can be seen that McCarthy came first, and I will come again. That is to say, it is the same as the appointment of American courts. Originally, the appointment of any judge in the United States requires 60 votes and a lengthy debate (Filibuster). But then they became anxious during the Obama period. Many judges could not be appointed, so the simple majority was abolished. As a result, in the Trump era, they made the appointment of the Supreme Court into a simple majority, so now there are 6 conservative judges in the Supreme Court. So this is tit for tat, you start it, then we will follow suit.

Therefore, after McCarthy came to power, the United States will greatly strengthen its firepower against the CCP with McCarthy’s efforts and the Democratic Party’s follow-up, and will take many actions to suppress the CCP, and even become the national policy of the United States; At the very least, McCarthy’s Congress has made a strong voice. I think it may not be able to achieve the result in the end, but it will make a strong voice, which everyone can see. So what will McCarthy do next? We’ll just wait and see.

