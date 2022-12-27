What should I do if I accidentally get positive, and I am working outside or I am afraid of infecting the elderly and children at home?



do not be afraid!

There is a “Health Post” in Suncun Street, High-tech Zone, Jinan City, which was transformed from the original shelter isolation point. It provides three meals, nucleic acid testing and necessary basic medical treatment for “asymptomatic” and “mild” patients. Rescue and other services.

This is both a “renovation” and a “square cabin”. Can the facilities keep up?

450 isolation rooms, 6 doctors, 20 nurses, blood glucose meters, electrocardiogram machines, ventilators, biochemical analyzers and other medical equipment are readily available… The “Health Post” in Suncun Street, High-tech Zone, Jinan is equipped with medical personnel, management Personnel and a small amount of necessary medicines can achieve isolation replacement while preventing cross-infection.

Living here is not expensive at all, and the cost of accommodation and meals are all lower than the market operating price.

The accommodation fee standard is 140 yuan/room/day, and the meal fee is divided into 60 yuan (10 yuan, 25 yuan, 25 yuan), 70 yuan (15 yuan, 30 yuan, 25 yuan), 80 yuan (20 yuan, 30 yuan, 30 yuan) The third gear is voluntarily chosen by the occupants. In addition, accommodation fees are reduced or exempted for disadvantaged groups (subsistence allowances, extremely poor people, orphaned children, disabled people, etc.), student accommodation fees are halved, and nucleic acid testing fees (single person, single tube) are 15 yuan/person/tube.

Such a beneficial and practical isolation point, if you want to move in, you can apply to the community management and control group (community village, park workers), construction site special class (construction site), etc. Under protective circumstances, “point-to-point” go to the health station by yourself and check in.



