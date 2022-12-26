Home World Fans celebrate Argentina’s victory – Xinhua English.news.cn
On December 20, fans waved to the helicopter in which members of the Argentine team were carried.

On the same day, the Argentine national men’s football team, which won the 2022 Qatar World Cup, arrived in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, and people celebrated throughout the city.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

The picture shows the helicopter taken by the Argentine team members on December 20.

The picture shows the helicopter taken by the Argentine team members on December 20.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On December 20, Argentine player Di Maria waved to the public during a parade.

On December 20, Argentine player Di Maria waved to the public during a parade.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On December 20, Argentine players waved to fans during a parade.

On December 20, Argentine players waved to fans during a parade.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On December 20, Argentine player Lionel Messi waved to fans during a parade.

On December 20, Argentine player Lionel Messi waved to fans during a parade.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

On December 20th, the Argentine players were parading in the bus, and the fans lined up to welcome them.

On December 20th, the Argentine players were parading in the bus, and the fans lined up to welcome them.

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

Xinhua News Agency/American News Agency

[
责编：刘希尧 ]

