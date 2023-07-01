Fans chased Radonjić away from Budućnost with graffiti Sports

Experienced Montenegrin expert Dejan Radonjić will not return to the club he played for and led as a coach.

Although it seemed as if everything was over and it would Dejan Radonjic to work again in regional basketball, there is nothing since returning to Budućnost in Podgorica! Information from the scene says that the negotiations between the Montenegrin club and the coach who sat on the bench of the Morača team for years have failed!

Radonjić had long and serious negotiations with the leaders of the Podgorica club, but in the end he refused the offer, as he learned RTCGamong other things due to the revolt of some Buducnosti fans. In the previous weeks, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the negotiations with offensive graffiti on his account, and the messages appeared on several facades in Podgorica.

The chance for the experienced strategist, who previously led the blue and white team for eight seasons, reaching the quarter-finals of the Eurocup twice, after Red Star, Bayern and Panathinaikos, to return to Podgorica was lost. It seemed to the Montenegrin public that it was an ideal moment for such a thing because the ambitions coincided – Budućnost will have a significant budget, with which Radonjić, with the experience and authority he has acquired, could select a respectable team.



The fans chased Dejan Radonjić away from Buducnosti! Chaos in Podgorica – because of offensive graffiti, he does not return to his club!

However, since Radonjić’s return to Budućnost, for which he once played, there will be nothing this summer, and the question is whether the paths of the biggest Montenegrin club and the coach who managed best on the bench of Crvena zvezda will ever cross in the future. The people of Podgorica will have to urgently turn to other solutions and find a head coach for the new season.

