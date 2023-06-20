Fans in Montenegro attacked emergency workers | Info

The incident happened before the match between the football teams of Montenegro and Hungary.

A group of fans attacked four employees of the Emergency Medical Service in Podgorica. “One employee suffered an arm injury and was given medical assistance in the Emergency Block, while his colleague was given a collar due to injuries to the cervical spine,” HMP told “Vijesti”.

The incident happened before the match between the football teams of Montenegro and Hungary, which was played on Saturday, June 17. Other HMP employees were also injured. “All employees are under stress because of the attack on their colleagues,” added the “Vijesti” interlocutor. The case was reported to the police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

