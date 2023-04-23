Fans of FK Željezničar announced a massive arrival in Banja Luka for the match with FK Borac Sports

The most ardent fans of Sarajevo’s Željezničar are organizing a trip to Banja Luka for the match of the 28th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina against Borec.

On Monday, Borac welcomes Igman in the 27th round of the BiH Championship, and already on Thursday, Željezuničar, one of the direct competitors for placement in European competitions, will come to the City Stadium in red and blue.

On the occasion of the so-called Maniacs. the most ardent supporters of Želje, invited their members to the most important away game of the season.

“On Thursday we have the most important away game of the season. The victory against Široki Brijeg (1:0) turned things in our favor and the prospects for the set goal are now much more realistic. Success on that road cannot come without us because we are also our support the most deserving that today we are in a situation where we are fighting for a place that leads to Europe despite all the problems the club has found itself in.

Therefore, the trip to Banjaluka is not an obligation only for those who stand in the dugout and clap their hands every game, the trip to Banjaluka is the obligation of every Želja fan from all the stands of our stadium!

We all know the specialness and importance of this visit and that’s why this Banjaluka must be the most massive so far!

Buses have been organized for this guest appearance, and payments will be made at ‘The Maniacs Shop’ from Monday to Wednesday from 12:00 to 18:00.

The price of transportation is 30 KM.

The match will be played on Thursday, April 27.

EVERYONE IN BANJALUK, WE WANT TO BE NEEDED!”it was stated in the announcement of “Manijak”.

