Fanta Vs Sprite – Mondo Japan

How many times does it happen among friends to say “that drink is better than the other one”. Well, during a dinner at a Mexican restaurant, there was a soda dispenser and I decided to compare two of these famous American brands, presenting them with their flavor variations.

Fanta peach flavour: a soft drink that has the classic Fanta color to the eye, a very faint scent but what leaves us very perplexed is the taste, the peach is practically imperceptible except as a slight aftertaste. I was not satisfied also for its excessive sweetness which becomes cloying in the long run due to a markedly fruity flavour.

Peach flavored sprite: you are immediately enveloped by the aroma of peach, the color is pale pink. Fresh drink it satisfies the palate and is very thirst-quenching. In this confrontation the Sprite ruthlessly wins.

Fanta cherry flavour: pleasant and marked aroma, the color is pleasing to the eye, tending towards pomace and not like other Fanta with fluorescent colours. Original taste that tends more towards black cherry flavour. Interesting and worth trying again.

Cherry-flavoured sprite: with a delicate and pleasant aroma, a color that recalls the fruit even if a little faded. The taste reflects the sensations experienced with the other senses, the cherry resonates strongly between the taste buds. Comparison that deserves a fair equality.

If you have tried them, let me know your thoughts.

