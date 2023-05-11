Fantastic adventure GLYT arrives on Xbox in July

The Iberian studio Tequila Works, already appreciated for its splendid RiMEtoday announced that their venture GLYToriginally released as a launch exclusive for the now-defunct cloud platform Google Stadiawill finally also arrive on Xbox (old and new generation) the July 6th.
Here are some official information about the game, the announcement trailer of the new version and a set of images.
Shape your fears… and fear them.
Set in a creepy and melancholy world, GOLD is a creepy story that mixes fantasy and reality in a surreal place where nightmares take shape. Hide from terrible creatures or face them to be able to escape the pitfalls of this distorted world.
THE GAME
GOLD is an action-adventure puzzle stealth game set in a fictional old mining town in the state of Maine.
HISTORY
Pursued by a group of bullies, Sally is drawn into a twisted version of her hometown, where fears and bad memories come to life.
CHARACTERISTICS
- Try to understand the world around you and solve the mystery behind Emily’s disappearance.
- Choose whether to face the creatures or hide, just like you do with your fears.
- You can try not to be seen by the creatures, devise strategies to distract them or attract them with visual and sound lures.
- Music by Cris Velasco.