Fantasy arrives in Villarbasse: “Magico Mondo Fest” on May 27-28.

On 27-28 May 2023 the “Magico Mondo” event arrives in Villarbasse, in its first edition. It is an immersive event made up of numerous worlds: [email protected], Fantasy, Comics & Cosplay, Games, Orient, Guild of Artisans, Expo, Art & Laboratories, Street Food.

Numerous exhibitors are present for each world, in a reality, that of Villarbasse, very characteristic for its medieval setting and typically similar to the Fantasy world. The event will be located throughout the country and will have its fulcrum in the historic centre. For the occasion, all the exhibitors will be dressed in a theme with stands set up in a fantasy style, with the aim of bringing the visitor into a particular atmosphere

During the two days, you will be able to find, for example, comics, board and role-playing games, anime and manga-themed merchandise and objects, but also oriental, holistic, handicraft products, miniatures and dioramas. Great space also for designers, art workshops and related to manga and comics.

The Fair will also be able to count on a large and varied [email protected] exhibition, with large constructions, didactics, mechanics and Harry Potter and Star Wars themed reproductions.

Also on both days, live performances, cosplay parades, cosplay contest with prizes, cartoon cover bands and much more!