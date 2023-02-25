From 20 February to 9 April discover, online and in the Feltrinelli bookshops, Fantasyland: an imaginary land populated by initiatives, bibliographic proposals and exclusive, and punctuated by a large program of special events organized in collaboration with Lucca Comics & Gamesthe most significant community event in Europe.

A schedule entirely aimed at exploring the fantastic worlds – alternative, sometimes dystopian, certainly extraordinary – protagonists of fantasy, science fiction and gothic works which increasingly establish themselves among the favorite readings of very young people and beyond.

Fantasyland is the first of four appointments organized by Librerie Feltrinelli that invite readers to discover and explore the passions that increasingly interest and excite readers

Friday 10 March 2023, 6.00 pm, the Feltrinelli piazza Castello FANTASYLAND: THE CHRONICLES OF YALTAR Monica Tomaino guides us through this trilogy, published by Bookabook: The balance of the kingdom of Jaltar, however, is changing. The Guild of Enchanters has been banned, and more and more men are sent by King Wraster on mysterious missions, from which they never return. Before leaving her village forever, Shyren meets Ewencaal, an ethereal creature who warns her of the terrible danger that is befalling her kingdom: the Queen of Shadows is awakening.