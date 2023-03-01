A famous car manufacturer recently renamed it “Godzilla”. And indeed the FANUC M-2000iA/2300 giga robot lifter is truly mammoth. Used in the most futuristic automotive production lines globally, it is the largest and most robust industrial robot on the market.

The mighty robotic arm flips, rotates, lifts, positions, manipulates and extremely rapidly assembles complete automobiles, bodies of both cars and vehicles, industrial and commercial, tons of materials and foundry parts with an extremely high degree of precision, as if they were feather.

Able to safely carry loads of up to 2.3 tonnes and move them flexibly across its six axes, this gentle giant boasts the widest boom reach on the market (up to 4.7m), a outstanding vertical lift travel (up to 6.2m) and is capable of doing crane, hoist and shuttle work to increase production and eliminate hazardous, strenuous and repetitive manual labor, supporting thousands of hours of continuous operation in of heavy work.

With more than 900,000 robots installed worldwide and one of the largest ranges of industrial robots in the world (over 110 robot and cobot models in the portfolio), FANUC is a world leader in robotics, numerical control and ‘industrial automation. And just like Godzilla, FANUC was also born in the 1950s in Japan, more precisely on the slopes of Mount Fuji.