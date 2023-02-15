FAR EAST FILM FESTIVAL 25

2April 1/29 2023 – Udine, Italy, New Theater and Visionary

On the one hand the roots, the history. A story that came to life when the last millennium was closing. On the other hand, the wings, the future. A future that flies fast towards us, a future that doesn’t just walk slow as it once did. Is it possible to crystallize the invisible nuances of time within an image? It is possible to summarize the long (very long) journey of Far East Film Festival without using a single word?

Il graphic designer Roberto Rosolin, in order to do this, he really set out to fly together with the future. And here, in fact, the image that will represent the twenty-fifth edition of the FEFF: not a drawing, not a photo, but a work of art created by Artificial Intelligence. The evanescent and mysterious portrait of two female faces immersed in the blue sky, or perhaps the same face doubled by a mirror, where roots and wings stop being metaphors and prepare to become a story.

Expected in Udine from 21 to 29 Aprilbetween the historic headquarters of the New Theater and the spaces of the Visionaryil FEFF 25 (#FEFF25 for those who speak the language of social media) will move once again in the soul of the Far East: films, super guests, exhibitions, talks, obviously without forgetting the dense network of events that will color the city center with Asia… While waiting for the first previews of the line-up, we remind you that the Accreditation campaign 2023 is already active online with the Red Pandail White Tiger and the Black Dragon (all info on the official website www.fareastfilm.com). Three packages that i fareastiani know very well and that, until 6 Marchcan be purchased at a special price.

Born in Udine on April 10, 1999 and then grown to become – quoting Variety – “one of the 50 world events not to be missed”, the Far East Film Festival is the largest European outpost of popular Asian cinema and has never ceased to be the home of authentic legends (such as Jackie Chan and Joe Hisaishi), cult directors (such as Takeshi Kitano, Johhnie To and Takashi Miike), divas and divas, key players . He didn’t stop even in the terrible 2020, temporarily moving online. Inclusive and pop, the FEFF it is not consumed during its 9 days but spreads throughout the year, through film and television distribution, home video and also streaming, with the digital platform Fareastream.