It was presented today, at the Udine Visionario and live streaming, the Far East Film Festival 25, eagerly awaited in the city from 21 to 29 April. The line-up matters this year 78 titles (9 world premieres, 13 international, 14 European and 23 Italian) from 14 countries. On the red carpet, three cult directors: the Hongkonger Johnnie Tothe Japanese Watanabe Hirobumi and Korean Jang Sun-woo. Will receive the Golden Mulberry the legendary Japanese actress for Lifetime Achievement Baisho Chieko.

FEFF 25 will also explore contemporary Asia through the current affairs journalism (Giulia Pompili and Francesco Radicioni return to Udine with the international press review in the morning, the 4 episodes of the brand new Bambù podcast and a series of meetings), the “Industry” connections between East and West (under the sign of Focus Asia) and, of course, the must-haves Far East Film Events that will enliven the heart of Udine (one appointment above all: the now legendary Far East Cosplay Contest, scheduled for Monday 24 April).