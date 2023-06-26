Far From Saints, review of his eponymous album (2023)

From the union of Kelly Jones (leader and vocalist of Stereophonics) and Patty Drew and Dwight Baker (of The Wind & The Wave) arises Far From Saints, a project that opens with the present self-titled album. An adventure presented on the basis of a series of supporters who continually jump from pop to folk and country, picking at the same time from Americana and rock. A mixture developed relatively naturally, the same that, in reality, both artists show when it is time to alternate (or share roles) behind the microphone. A complicity that can work… although without reaching that chemistry that is completely evident in other similar cases.

Thus, “Far From Saints” It would be classified as an album that is as pleasant as something irregular, in which there is room for talented flashes but also compliant pieces and some that are definitely innocuous. The insignificance of the latter is helped by a somewhat excessive (and fortunately not constant) mellowness, which comes to undermine the final result with pieces of the type of “Gonna Find What’s Killing Me”, “We Won’t Get Out Alive” o “Let The Light Shine Over You”. At the opposite extreme would be successes such as “Faded Black Tattoo”, “Take It Through The Night” (with echoes of Tom Petty) or the cowboy classicism of “The Ride”. They are sparks that animate the matter, with (now yes) a conspiracy that should mark the way forward in the face of a hypothetical continuation of the alliance in question. In any case, the real gems of the lot are the irresistible “Let’s Turn This Back Around” –cut in which the symbiosis of the two main architects is definitely strengthened– and the beautiful “No Fool Like An Old Fool”, they might as well have signed Travis.

The union of the talents of Jones, Drew and Baker derives, on this occasion, in a record with nostalgic airs that scores little more than mere curiosity, but in which the followers of both mother groups will find something to scratch. Especially those of the North American band, which lends the dominant gene so that, later, it is the recognizable voice of the Welshman who finishes off the matter. Although without effusivities or gibberish“Far From Saints” It could happen as the first touchstone of the invention, being optimistic and trusting that the mixture gains a little more solidity and solidity in the face of upcoming demonstrations.

