Italy (Italy) far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has won the general election and is expected to become the country’s first female prime minister. Meloni is expected to form the most right-wing government in Italy since World War II. Her election victory shocked much of Europe as Italy has the EU’s third-largest economy.

However, Ms Meloni said after the vote that her party, the Brothers of Italy, would “govern for all” and would not betray the people’s trust. “Italians have sent a clear message in favour of a right-wing government led by the Italian Brotherhood,” she told reporters in the capital Rome, holding a sign that said “Thank you! Italy”.

She will win about 26 percent of the vote, according to provisional polling results, ahead of her closest rival, leader Enrico Letta, who represents the center-left party, with 19.3 percent.

