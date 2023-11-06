FARC Dissidents Declare Suspension of Dialogue Table and Agenda with Colombian Government

The FARC dissident group operating in southwest Colombia has announced the suspension of dialogue with the Colombian government. In a statement released by the group, it declared the dialogue table and the agreed-upon agenda as “suspended” while it initiates a “process of internal consulting.” However, the group emphasized that it will maintain the agreed bilateral ceasefire.

The announcement comes in the wake of reports that a group of soldiers was held captive in the El Plateado region of the Colombian department of Cauca. Peasants allegedly acting on orders from the FARC dissidents operating in the area were responsible for the incident. The Colombian Ministry of Defense responded by announcing increased security measures in the region to protect communities.

On Sunday, the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office disclosed that the detained soldiers, totaling about 200 (198 soldiers and two police officers), had been released. The release of the soldiers follows diplomatic efforts and negotiations between authorities and the FARC dissident group.

These recent developments further complicate the peace process in Colombia, highlighting the challenges and ongoing tensions between the government and dissident groups. The Colombian government has been working towards reconciling with various armed groups, including the FARC, after signing the historic peace agreement in 2016. However, some factions within the FARC have rejected the peace process, leading to divisions and continued violence in certain regions of the country.

Share this: Facebook

X

