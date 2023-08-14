Home » Farewell of MSC in Syracuse, “too much unauthorized use and hospitality for cruise passengers in a tent”
World

Farewell of MSC in Syracuse, “too much unauthorized use and hospitality for cruise passengers in a tent”

by admin
Farewell of MSC in Syracuse, “too much unauthorized use and hospitality for cruise passengers in a tent”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​43 seconds ago

MSC Cruises has announced, in recent weeks, its farewell, starting from 2024, to the port of Syracuse. Many hypotheses have been put forward on the reasons for this choice, including market logic, but other aspects would emerge from the story of an archaeologist and guide, complete with a license issued by the Sicilian Region. The crux of abuse…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Goodbye from MSC to Syracuse, “too much illegality and hospitality for cruise passengers in a tent” appeared 43 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Three new venerables, including the brave mother Maria Christina Mocherin-Vatican News

You may also like

Exhibition The Creator and His Work by Enrique...

The Tufi Duek Summer 2024 collection – MONDO...

News Udinese – 13,000 season tickets reached /...

Lioness Fatally Shot After Escaping from Private Farm...

Udinese transfer market – Samardzic jumps? / The...

When Novak Djokovic plays in the Davis Cup...

Miško Ražnatović’s influence on the Serbian national team...

“Are you a slave of Allah? Say it»-...

At least 9 people have died in the...

With the tax delegation, more than 1 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy