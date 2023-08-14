Farewell of MSC in Syracuse, “too much unauthorized use and hospitality for cruise passengers in a tent”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​43 seconds ago

MSC Cruises has announced, in recent weeks, its farewell, starting from 2024, to the port of Syracuse. Many hypotheses have been put forward on the reasons for this choice, including market logic, but other aspects would emerge from the story of an archaeologist and guide, complete with a license issued by the Sicilian Region. The crux of abuse…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Goodbye from MSC to Syracuse, “too much illegality and hospitality for cruise passengers in a tent” appeared 43 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

