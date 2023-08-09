Farewell to Father Bianchin, a missionary in Japan for 50 years

Treviso, 82 years old, died in hospital in Tokyo after a few months of illness. Of his mission in a country with an apparently distant culture, he said: «Heaven is the voice of God. That even the Japanese can see and hear».

In these hours, the community of PIME missionaries mourns the death of Father Mario Bianchin, a missionary of the institute, who passed away in Tokyo at the age of 82, of which almost 50 spent carrying out his ministry in Japan, where he was also for a period regional superior of PIME.

On this site we had talked about him a few months ago sharing the joy for the Cross for the Church and the Pontiff delivered to him by the Apostolic Nuncio Msgr. Leo Boccardi last February 14, in a ceremony held in the parish of Yurigaoka, in the diocese of Yokohama, where he carried out his ministry for years. Unfortunately, just a month later, Father Bianchin was hospitalized in the Catholic hospital of Kawasaki and then transferred to the Catholic hospital of the Sisters of St. John the Evangelist in Tokyo, where he died. “Father Mario died peacefully – wrote Father Andrea Lembo, the current regional superior, to his confreres -. I went almost every day to visit him, to talk and pray together. Every Sunday I celebrated Holy Mass with him in his room.’

Born in Fontane di Villorba (Tv) on 18 April 1941, he entered PIME as a seminarian in 1952, he had completed his theological studies in the United States. Ordained a priest in 1965, he arrived in Japan in 1972, after a period of service in missionary animation in the United States during which he also obtained a media degree at Loyola University in Los Angeles. Since 1972 – except for a brief period in Italy for a service in the house of elderly missionaries in Rancio di Lecco – he has carried out his ministry uninterruptedly in Japan.

His vocation and the experience of many years of apostolate in Japan he had retraced a few years ago in a nice interview with AsiaNews. Recounting his desire to be destined precisely for this land: «In my day – he recalled – we usually went on missions to so-called underdeveloped countries. Japan was certainly a developed country and yet it was not Christian. I said to myself: why are they so educated and aren’t they Christians? This was a deep question for me. An unresolved question.”

«I arrived in Japan in 1972 – he continued – I did not speak Japanese. After a week, I met a man who spoke some English learned in Siberia, where he had been a prisoner of war. A normal conversation. He asked me what I had come to do there. When I explained it to him, he objected: “You must know that we already have a religion. I thought he came to teach English”. The backlash was heavy.”

Father Bianchin’s response was to question “all the schemes I had set for myself”. “I chose to point to Heaven – he said-. Or the voice of God (“I am the voice”, says John the Baptist). The constant reference of the Japanese is nature, the ineluctability of nature, renewal, resurrection. Their perception is never abstract or intellectual, but phenomenological”.

“The Christian faith is not a culture- he concluded -. It makes culture, but it’s not. It’s Heaven. It is the voice of God. That even the Japanese can see and hear”.

Father Bianchin’s funeral will be held on August 18 in the cathedral of Yokohama.

