Originally from Rho, he died in his home in Lecco at the age of 82. A great master of philosophy and theology he had also been principal of the Monza Seminary and had continued to teach until 2019. His students remember him for the smile he always offered to everyone.

The funeral of Father Carlo Ghislandi, a PIME missionary who died on March 20 in the home of elderly missionaries named after Blessed Mazzucconi, was held this morning in the PIME house in Rancio di Lecco. Father Ghislandi was 82 years old and had dedicated many years to the formation of young missionaries, also holding the position of principal of the Theological Study of the PIME seminary.

He was originally from Rho, where he was born on January 22, 1941 (and where he is buried today). After an experience in the minor seminary of the archdiocese of Milan, he entered the formation community of the institute for which he was ordained a priest on 21 September 1968. Intended by the superiors of the time to deepen the study of philosophy and theology, Father Ghislandi had remained in Italy for some years for teaching and missionary animation. In 1986 he then left for the Ivory Coast, which was to be his only mission experience.

Called back to Italy in 1995, he was assigned to the Community of Gaeta and then returned in 1998 to teaching at the PIME theological school in Monza. Even after completing his term as principal, he then continued to teach for years: his last course – dedicated to traditional religions – was held in 2019.

On the occasion of the opening of the following academic year, the superior general Father Ferruccio Brambillasca had thanked him on behalf of the institute for his long service to the seminary, to which he had left a very precious gift: his many books which today constitute an important part of the new library, conceived as an open and meeting space between the seminar and the city of Monza.

After a period spent with relatives in Rho, in 2022 Father Ghislandi was transferred to Rancio for treatment and assistance. At the beginning of 2023, his conditions had then further worsened until his death occurred in these hours.

«He will always be remembered for his calmness and sympathy – the confreres write – despite, at times, the subjects taught (epistemology and hermeneutics, above all) aroused fear and misunderstanding in the students. May the Lord, with the same smile that he often offered to his neighbor, welcome him into Heaven and grant him Eternal Life”.