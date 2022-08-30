Listen to the audio version of the article

On the evening of August 30, Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev, the last general secretary of the Soviet Communist Party and the last President of the USSR, died at the age of 91 at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow, where he was hospitalized. The Tass Agency reports.

The cult of Stalin’s personality was officially banned. But in Gori, Georgia, the central square was still dominated by the statue of him and, not far away, the caretaker of the birthplace of “Koba” opened the door to anyone who wanted to visit it. In Ulyanovsk the Lenin Museum was a huge square building, built around the house where the founder of the Soviet Union was born. Even Brezhnev’s places where he had stayed were celebrated. And Krasnoyarsk kept remembering his august citizen – Konstantin Chernenko.

In that fateful 1989, the 70th anniversary of the USSR was commemorated. Only Mikhail Gorbachev, the secretary in charge, was ignored. Even in Stavropol, where he too was born on March 2, 1931 and began his career as a local party secretary. Here, in the West, he was “the Heroic Gorby”. “I like Mr. Gorbachev, we can do business together”, argued an anti-Communist like Margareth Thatcher.

In his country, however, Mikhail Sergeevich was hated or looked upon with distrust. He was freeing the Russians but it did not escape them that because of him Velikaya Rossiya, the Great Country, was losing its power in the world. He would have lost it anyway: Gorbachev only noted the economic unsustainability of that power for a country that no longer produced anything. But the sense of grandeur for the Russians was more powerful than the reality and freedom that was offered them in return. It is no coincidence that today Vladimir Putin’s a-ideological dictatorship is not founded on democracy but on the will to restore that greatness.

Young reformer protected by Andropov

First secretary of the Stavropol party at 39, at 40 a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party in Moscow and at 48 at the Politburo. In the Brezhnevian gerontocracy, Gorbachev was of an extraordinary youth. The merit of such a rapid career was his humanity but above all the protection of Yuri Andropov. From the young man, Andropov had grasped the reforming qualities that, he thought, the country needed.