Mikhail Gorbachev died at the Central Clinical Hospital after “a serious and long illness”, as the same clinic has made known. According to the Tass citing a source close to the politician, his condition had worsened in recent months and from 20 June Gorbachev was under the constant supervision of doctors. The former president was hospitalized in 2020, “at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic”, at the request of doctors.

The Russian president Vladimir Putin expressed his deepest condolences and will send a telegram to relatives and friends, the Kremlin quoted by the Tass. The president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen he greets Gorbachev as “a trustworthy leader who has paved the way for a free Europe”. He continues: “He played a crucial role in ending the Cold War and bringing down the Iron Curtain. This legacy is the one we will not forget ».

“Mikhail Gorbachev was a one-of-a-kind statesman who changed the course of history,” the United Nations Secretary-General wrote on Twitter. Anthony Guterres. “The world has lost an imposing global leader, a committed multilateralist and a tireless supporter of peace,” he added. I am deeply saddened by the disappearance of him ».

Boris Johnson pays homage to the last Soviet leader by contrasting his figure with that of the current Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. «I am saddened – wrote the outgoing British Prime Minister via Twitter – to learn of the death of Gorbachev. I have always admired the courage and integrity with which he brought the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion. In a time marked by Putin’s aggression against Ukraine, his unsparing commitment to open up Soviet society remains an example for all of us ».

The tweet of Marco Rizzo, the general secretary of the Communist Party, who posts an image of a bottle of sparkling wine recalling the date of the dissolution of the Soviet Union, precisely December 26, 1991, when the Soviet of Republics of the Supreme Soviet ratified the decisions of Gorbachev who had resigned as president the day before, and formally dissolved the USSR. «It was from 26 December 1991 that I had been waiting to uncork the best bottle I had…».

“All free men are in mourning tonight – writes the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, on Facebook -, a champion of democracy has gone. Gorbachev is a man who changed the history of the 20th century. Despite having grown up within the communist apparatus and having reached its top, he had the lucidity, intellectual honesty and political courage to put an end to the Soviet totalitarian system and to choose the path of democracy and respect for the sovereignty of peoples. ». He continues:« He was under the illusion that the communist system could be reformed from within, but he was able to accept the will of the peoples which led to the collapse of the Soviet Union. Thanks to him and Ronald Reagan, the division of the world into blocs was completed, and a process of bringing Russia no longer Communist closer to the West began. Even after leaving power, Gorbachev remained a lucid and authoritative observer of world politics ».

“A man who left an important mark in the last century leaves us, have a good trip #Gorbachev”, writes the Northern League leader Matteo Salvini their Twitter.

Per Stefania Craxi, senator of Forza Italia (FI) and president of the Foreign Affairs Commission at Palazzo Madama “was one of the most significant personalities of the second half of the twentieth century, the man who, with his attempt at reform, brought to maturity the dissolutive process of the Soviet universe “. «Probably – he continues – you would have imagined a Russia firmly integrated in the dynamics of the global context, in a positive and constructive relationship with the West and with Europe, and in a different key from the regressive approach that marks this historical period. For a large part of the Italian left, Gorbachev embodied the hope that the Soviet system would be reformable and destined for a democratic outcome, a hope that history would soon undertake to render completely illusory ».

“Gorbachev – declares the deputy of the Brothers of Italy, Federico Mollicone – was the main reformer of the Soviet Union who understood the errors underlying communism and the Soviet dictatorship. His “perestroika” and “glasnost” were the accelerators of the fall of the regime ».

“Mikhail Gorbachev is now in the history of the freedom of peoples – says the political leader of Noi Moderati, Maurizio Lupi. – Its politics of Glasnost and Perestroika, transparency and change, freed hundreds of millions of people from the Communist yoke. Although he grew up in the wake of communist ideology, he was a free and courageous man, capable of dismantling, with his friend Ronald Reagan, the “iron curtain”, which enters contemporary history by right. The free world owes him a lot, including Italy. His reformism, which suffered ferocious attacks and had to give in to the most extreme populist impulses, remains an example for everyone ».

«A great protagonist of the 20th century is leaving, an enlightened and courageous leader who was able to dialogue with the West, placing peace at the center and contributing to the end of the Cold War. A man who was able to cultivate hope “, is the memory on Twitter of the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri.

“He made history, and for my generation he embodied the hope of a new and better world,” he wrote Ivan ScalfatottoUndersecretary of the Interior Ministry, on Twitter.

