Farewell to Helmut Berger: Luchino Visconti’s “cursed angel” dies at the age of 78

The Austrian actor, with an ethereal and seductive beauty, was born in 1944 in Salzburg into a family of hoteliers, and found himself treading the catwalks at a very young age. The turning point came thanks to the meeting with Luchino Visconti, who made him a film star: an artistic but also a “passionate” partnership began between the two which ended only with the director’s death in 1976





Goodbye to Helmut Berger: he passed away a few days after his own 79 esimo birthday, a Salzburgl’cursed angel Of Luchino Visconti, from which it was idolized, loved and made famous.

L’Austrian actorborn in 1944 in the same city that today saw him shut down by a family of hoteliersnever followed the path beaten by his parents, but soon found himself again, thanks to his seductive and ethereal beautytreading the catwalks: as soon as he came of age he moved to London, where he began to pose as a model, and in the meantime to take acting lessons. Then the arrival in Italiainitially a Perugiawhere he attended theater courses at the University for Foreigners, to then decide to try his luck a Roma.

It was right in the capital That Berger started working as a film assistant and here in the 1964during the filming of the film Vague stars of Ursa…, met the director Luchino Visconti. This meeting would change the young man’s life forever Berger, not just professionally: the two in fact started a relation which would only end with the death of Visconti. It was thanks to the artistic and personal partnership with the Milanese filmmaker who Berger got his first role, in the episode (directed by Visconti) The witch burned alive of the film Witches (1967). Just a year later, in 1968, came his first starring part in film The young tigersdirected by Antonio Leonviola.

But the real success came with The fall of the Gods (1969), first chapter of the “German trilogy”, where Berger was again directed by Visconti, playing the Luciferian Martin von Essenbeck, a role that earned him a nomination at the Golden Globe. Again with the Milanese director, Berger dressed in the clothes of the unfortunate Ludwig II of Bavaria in Ludwig (1973) and those of the cynic Konrad in Family group in an interior of 1974. A few years earlier, in 1970, the actor also had the opportunity to work with Victor De Sica in the celebrated The garden of the Finzi-Continis (award winner Oscar 1972 as best foreign film) and, in 1972, with Nelo Risi in the movie The infamous column.

In 1975 the Austrian was the male lead of Salon Kitty Of Tinto Brass, and the film’s following year A romantic Englishwoman (1976), directed by the British director Joseph Losey. Il 1976 it was a year that forever marked the life of Berger: with the disappearance of Viscontihis mentor and life partner, the Austrian actor entered the spiral of depression, which led him to declare that he “became a widower only 32 years old“. She began to be familiar with alcohol and drugsleading a wild life, which forced him to more than one forced stop, after he risked death in 1977 for drug excess.

Offers from the cinema began to run low and Berger he decided to throw himself headlong into the small screen, returning to the stage in the television adaptation of the novel Fantomas of the friend Claude Chabrol (1980), a screenplay that had the merit of rekindling the spotlight on him. During the eighties he then participated in the third US season of the TV series Dynasty , in 1985 to the war film Cold Name: Emeraldthen go back to Italia in 1989 and interpret Egidio in the TV drama i Betrothed. After the part of the Swiss banker zero it is The Godfather III Of Francis Ford Coppola (1990,) was a major musical collaboration to report Berger to true notoriety, in 1992: the one with the singer Madonna in the track’s controversial music video Erotica.

In 1993 Berger obtained again, after many years, a starring role in the German film Ludwig 1881playing the character of for the second time Louis II. Meanwhile the actor, who during his life never made a secret of his nature openly bisexualin 1994, at the age of 50, he got married in the Municipality and in the Church of San Felice Martire in Roma with the writer, director and columnist Francesca Guidatowith whom he will separate a few years later, continuing a very troubled relationship – also due to alcoholism of Berger – until 2012.

In the 2000s, after small and sporadic roles, and after participating in a German television reality show, Berger returned to the cinema with the film The Devil’s ViolinistOf Bernard Rose, while in 2014 he appeared in the cast of the film Saint Laurentby the director Bertrand Bonello, where he played the great stylist in his last years of life. In 2015 she caused quite a stir at Venice Film Festival the documentary Helmut Berger, Actor Of Andreas Horvathwhich filmed the actor in his rundown house on the outskirts of Salzburgsurrounded by drugs and empty vodka bottles, in a state of frequent high, between angry screams and obscenities.

“He fully enjoyed his motto The sweet life for life”: these are the words of the agent of Berger after the announcement of the actor’s death, paraphrasing a sentence by the same artist from a few years ago, who declared that he had lived “three lives and in four languages”. The Cursed Angel he never denied even the worst moments.

In photo: The god called Dorian (1970), directed by Massimo Dallamano