Farewell to Jan-Paul Pouliquen: French creator of “civil unions” dies at 69

Jan-Paul Pouliquen, militant historian of the French gay movement, main architect of the “civil solidarity pacts” (Pacs), introduced for the first time in France in 1999, died in the city of Trappes (Yvelines) on Friday 28 April at the age aged 69.

The news of the disappearance was published by the Parisian newspapers Release e The world. Founder of the Homosexualité et Socialisme association in the 1980s, an ardent defender of homosexual rights, Pouliquen then created the Collectif pour le contrat d’union civil et sociale (Collective for the civil and social union contract), which aimed to give legal existence to unmarried homosexual or heterosexual couples.

This was one of the first steps towards the Pacs. At the time Jan-Paul Pouliquen, a former communist turned socialist, convinced only a handful of socialist deputies: in November 1992, only eight of them signed the proposed law on the civil union contract.

It was only in 1999 that the left-wing majority introduced the PACS into the French system: with seven successive readings in the National Assembly and the Senate and around 120 hours of debate, the «Civil Solidarity Pacts» was the most contested proposal in Parliament that year .

The «Civil Solidarity Pacts» are private law contracts concluded between two adults who decide to organize their life together in complete freedom, but for which tax rules, assumptions of patrimonial succession and housing in the case of of death of one of the two, leave for the assistance of the partner or the children, and finally a discipline of the dissolution of the union.

“The law on the Pacs was a step forward, because it allowed all of France to talk about homosexuality,” Pouliquen told The world. In 2018, the house where she lived with her husband in the Paris suburbs had been the victim of a fire. Pouliquen recounted: “One of my neighbors confessed to me, even though she didn’t dare tell me right away, that on the night of the fire, people had stopped in front of the house and said: ‘Ah well, it didn’t burn down, too bad.’ homophobia is unfortunately not over.