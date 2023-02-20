Only today, a week later, was the announcement made by the Toei production studio (where he created his best-known works) of the death of the Japanese animation legend mangaka and father of the space pirate Harlock. Leiji Matsumoto died at the age of 85, of acute heart failure, in Tokyo exactly on February 13, […]

The article Farewell to Leiji Matsumoto, author of Captain Harlock comes from Mondo Japan.

