Farewell to Pietro Piraino Papoff, the man who invented the toy museum

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Pietro Piraino Papoff, 80, director and creator of the toy museum in Bagheria, in the Palermo area, passed away last night. A well-known wax modeller, for years he dedicated his life with all his mastery…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Goodbye to Pietro Piraino Papoff, the man who invented the toy museum appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».