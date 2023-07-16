Home » Farewell to the legendary Jane Birkin, interpreter of “Je t’aime… moi non plus”
Farewell to the legendary Jane Birkin, interpreter of “Je t’aime… moi non plus”

Farewell to the legendary Jane Birkin, interpreter of “Je t’aime… moi non plus”

Jane Birkin, erotic dream of many in the seventies, disappeared at the age of seventy-six at her home in Paris. The actress, singer and director’s health had started to falter in 2021, the year in which she had a stroke from which she, however, recovered. In recent months, her condition had worsened…

