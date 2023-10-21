Farjallah Haïk, the immense French-speaking novelist, found – Pensées de Beirut

Published in the largest Parisian publishing houses such as Gallimard, Calman Lévy and Plon at the beginning of the last century and relatively unknown in Lebanon. This immense writer of “Lebaneseness” and the universal, modern and anti-modern at the same time, is republished by the Orient des Livres, at the initiative of Jocelyne Dagher Hayeck, fervent reader and native of the same legendary village of Beit Chabab as Farjallah Haïk. On this occasion a meeting took place for the launch of this collection at the Corm Foundation, with Jocelyne Dhager, Bertrand Fattal and Ramy Zein moderated by Alexandre Najjar.

If Jocelyne Dagher bought Farjallah Haïk in 1985, she did not read it until 2014. It was then a revelation. The desire to share and preserve this dense and luminous “treasure” before it is lost, pushes her to carry and lead this reissue project, including in difficult times like those we are experiencing. “You are taking a civic act and an act of faith at such a delicate moment in the history of Lebanon. I thank you as a reader and as a citizen” greets Ramy Zein. Haïk’s breath and visionary power, his fiery revolt and his modernity are a godsend for today’s reader, especially Lebanese; as a reminder of the life force and origins. His novels, epics of the human condition, speak to today’s reader as they spoke to readers of the 20th century in France or Lebanon. Already then, through the grace of his free verb and his refined and poetic style, the author confronted essential themes as a pioneer and without taboo. Many of them brought or put back on the table only today, a century later, such as the link to the earth, women, relations between the sexes, the call of the flesh, incest and pedophilia or even faith and clericalism.

You just need to read Jocelyne Dagher’s preface to want to get down to it or immediately get back to reading the writer. Currently, four titles have been released: Barjoute et Al Gharibarepresenting what we usually call the mountain cycle, Joumana et The other side of Cain, representing the city cycle. Camus, with whom Haik maintained friendly relations and of whom he was a great reader, wrote about The other side of Cain : “It is one of the strongest, most courageous and most authentically human manuscripts that I have had the pleasure of reading during my career as collections director… You have the sense, or even better, the divination of certain unsuspected human depths. “. Farjallah Haik is eminently human in his revolt, his mysticism, his quest for the absolute, his nuances and his paradoxes. It is this assumed humanity, its complexity and its richness that make it so captivating, as each of the speakers at the round table highlighted in their own way. They share what they have learned from this prolific author: his pantheism, the place he gives to women, his relationship to otherness and his social and political commitment, freed from adherence to codes and institutions. And in this sense, Ramy Zein recalls that the particularity of the writer was to have never settled in Paris, unlike other French-speaking writers who sought to build a network there to make themselves known.

This same free and innovative spirit leads the writer to dare “bilingualism”. He brings together Lebanese expressions “in their own juice” – when he considers that this best serves his purpose – with his attachment to a French literary tradition and with the search for a certain stylistic elegance as noted by Jocelyne Dagher and Ramy Zein. They also point out the pre-eminence in his novels of the peasant to whom Haik recognizes a nobility and a separate value. The “mystique of the soil” is at the heart of his work as well as its poetic realism which Jocelyne Dagher compares to impressionist painting. The magnificent covers that she chooses for the books, paintings to which the painter Joseph Matar contributed, also echo this. Haik will seek, according to Ramy Zein, through his city novels, to move away from the possible tendency to reduce him to a regionalist writer, of rurality. These will be less well received. His poetic fiction and his Camusian tone of revolt were enough in themselves to give his books the universalist scope to which he aspired.

Camus, Haik, same fight according to Jocelyne Dagher. She sees in them two “rebellious fatalists whose struggles are all the more poignant because the outcome is known in advance”. This quest for the absolute is found in the mysticism and spirituality which permeate Haik’s work, “his faith coming more from a Spinoza-style pantheism rather than from a codified religiosity”. Moreover, anticlerical and “visionary, he works to depoliticize religion and secularize politics” observes Jocelyne Dagher and never stops fighting for a multiple Lebanon, of harmony and peace, mediator between the East and the West. Ramy Zein corroborates: “the writer wanted to position himself as a patriot concerned with national unity, with an obvious bias not always nuanced, particularly in the crisis of 1958 and the war of 1975. His novels like The cross and the crescent et The blind man in the cathedral, are anchored in the contemporary history of the country. Committed and political, Farjallah Haik also denounces Arab nationalist movements and “Nasserism” dixit Zein who also adds that “if the writer embodied French acculturation to a very high degree, he did not spare the West. ” In Letter from a Barbarian published in 1971 in Beirut, he attacks the latter who delegates everything to the machine, who transforms sex into an object of consumption and who promotes mediocrity… In God is Lebanese, it is more specifically the mandatory power that he attacks, denouncing for example archaeological looting, the incomprehension of the Lebanese mentality, the inadequacy of the development policy relating to the state of the roads, the management of the Port of Beirut, and the tobacco and railway monopoly granted to French companies. But these reproaches come from a love of France,” recalls Ramy Zein.

If there is one subject that is unanimous and on which all the speakers focused, it is that of women. Haik proves to be a pioneer in the prominent place he gives her in his work, even if “she appears in very contested roles: the victim oppressed by man but also the disturbing, dangerous creature; rarely in a peaceful, balanced relationship with man” where it should also be noted “incestuous relationships in their literal or symbolic sense”. For Jocelyne Dagher, although subject to the weight of traditions at Haik, the woman nevertheless appears thirsty for “emancipation”, as much as “sensual, sovereign and wounded”. The novels Al Ghariba et The other side of Cain are preferred by Bertrand Fattal. The latter mainly questioned the modernity and anti-modernity of the writer. For him, The other side of Cain is “powerful, constitutes a modern odyssey, a great work, a UFO which disturbs the ideas of the moment”, while the woman “locked up in Haik, in the figure of prostitute or saint; its impossibility of understanding it and the idea that man must always dominate it, outlines its anti-modernity.” In Al Ghariba, this symbolizes the figure of the foreigner who concentrates all the fears of the village”, as it also symbolizes “two opposing forces: those who want to move towards modernity and those who oppose change”. Beyond the woman, Fattal also focuses on the figure of the fathers of these novels in which he sees “bankrupt fathers” except in The other side of Cain. “By the impossibility of understanding the other other than as executioner or victim”, “by the impossibility of meeting the other embodied by the woman and by the bankruptcy of the fathers, the novelist is a precursor in this sense of a certain bankruptcy of Lebanon” concludes Bertrand Fattal. It remains the “enjoyable” reading of the writer.

*The books are sold online on the Orient des Livres website and will be sold in a few months on Amazon

This article was originally published in l’Orient le Jour.

Share this: Facebook

X

