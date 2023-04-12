Every second farmer who uses credit is a client of 3 Bank, and it is no surprise that this bank is constantly improving its offer for this segment.

Source: Promo

Now, registered agricultural farms are granted loans for the replacement of carpentry, the installation of facades and energy-efficient heating systems in houses, with a 15 to 20 percent return on the total amount of the investment. The maximum amount of the loan is 15 thousand euros, that is, 1,800,000 dinars, and the repayment term is up to 60 months.

“We have three equally important strategic goals – a positive impact on society, on the preservation of the natural environment and the economic prosperity of the bank and its employees, and that’s why we want everything we do to be directed towards solving the challenges of the people and the community in which we operate.” said Vladimir Vukotić, president of the Executive Board of 3 Bank, on the occasion of the launch of a credit line for the improvement of energy efficiency of agricultural farms, in cooperation with the GEFF program developed by the EBRD with the support of donors. He explains that with the new program 3 the Bank wants to contribute to solving two important problems of our society. The first is the abandonment and aging of villages caused by the migration of young people from rural areas to large urban centers, which has been going on for decades. Another problem is that energy consumption in households is extremely high due to energy-inefficient buildings. About half of the houses in the Republic of Serbia still have wooden windows, and over 300,000 residential buildings do not have insulation, so we consume 40 percent more heat energy than the European average.

“With this initiative, we continue to encourage people, especially young people, to stay in the countryside and build a future for themselves and their families. Housing conditions are certainly one of the important factors that influence the decision of young people to stay in the countryside. We know that one of the key reasons why people do not invest in energy efficiency is the lack of funds for such an investment, especially pronounced in rural areas where a large part of the population is engaged in agriculture and cannot exercise the right to credit support for these purposes. Through this program, we have enabled small farmers to improve housing conditions, reduce energy costs and achieve a significant return on investments of this type. In light of the global energy crisis and the rise in the price of energy, this issue becomes even more important, therefore it is important to us that every citizen, regardless of where he lives and what he does, has the opportunity to provide himself and his family with a warm and comfortable home.” explained Vukotić.

3 The bank is majority owned by the three most famous “green banks” from the EU, Umwelt Bank and GLS Bank from Germany and Triodos Bank from the Netherlands. The bank is also a member of GABV, an independent association of banks that use their economic potential to achieve sustainable economic and social development, as well as environmental protection.