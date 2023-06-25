Farnesina: an Italian kidnapped in Ecuador

Listen to the audio version of the article

Panfilo Colonico known as “Benny”, an Abruzzo chef originally from Sulmona, a municipality in the L’Aquila area, was kidnapped in his restaurant in Guayaquil, Ecuador, by a group of armed men. The news was also confirmed by the Farnesina which explained how the Italian diplomatic representation in the South American country, in close contact with the Foreign Ministry, is following the story in collaboration with the local authorities. “The Ecuadorian police – reports the newspaper “El Universo” – has activated the search units”. «We are following what is happening with apprehension and are in constant contact with the Farnesina which immediately took action. The situation in the South American country is very delicate,” said the president of the Abruzzo region, Marco Marsilio.

In a video, fake policemen kidnap chefs

The cameras of the Panfilo Colonico restaurant filmed the phases of the kidnapping. The images show two people with uncovered faces, machine guns in hand, entering the club wearing police uniforms. A third, also armed, remains outside wearing a helmet. A few seconds and the cameras film the chef who is escorted out of the restaurant by one of the kidnappers, without offering any resistance.

The Italian entrepreneur

According to Ecuadorian media Colonico, also known as “Benny”, had opened the restaurant “Il Sabore Mio” in the Garzota neighborhood in the industrial city of Guayaquyil in 2020. The newspaper “El Universo” reports that the kidnapping took place yesterday evening. For its part, the Primicias news portal claims that the name of the Italian entrepreneur has begun to circulate in the news for sentimental events with various well-known presenters from the entertainment world. Prior to Ecuador, Colonico had been to Canada where he had opened a construction company. In the middle of the lockdown period, when the whole world was blocked and it was not allowed to move from one country to another, the Sulmonese decided to open an Italian restaurant in Guayaquil, the commercial capital of Ecuador, “Il sabore mio”.

