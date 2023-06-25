Home » Farnesina: an Italian kidnapped in Ecuador
World

Farnesina: an Italian kidnapped in Ecuador

by admin
Farnesina: an Italian kidnapped in Ecuador

Listen to the audio version of the article

Panfilo Colonico known as “Benny”, an Abruzzo chef originally from Sulmona, a municipality in the L’Aquila area, was kidnapped in his restaurant in Guayaquil, Ecuador, by a group of armed men. The news was also confirmed by the Farnesina which explained how the Italian diplomatic representation in the South American country, in close contact with the Foreign Ministry, is following the story in collaboration with the local authorities. “The Ecuadorian police – reports the newspaper “El Universo” – has activated the search units”. «We are following what is happening with apprehension and are in constant contact with the Farnesina which immediately took action. The situation in the South American country is very delicate,” said the president of the Abruzzo region, Marco Marsilio.

In a video, fake policemen kidnap chefs

The cameras of the Panfilo Colonico restaurant filmed the phases of the kidnapping. The images show two people with uncovered faces, machine guns in hand, entering the club wearing police uniforms. A third, also armed, remains outside wearing a helmet. A few seconds and the cameras film the chef who is escorted out of the restaurant by one of the kidnappers, without offering any resistance.

The Italian entrepreneur

According to Ecuadorian media Colonico, also known as “Benny”, had opened the restaurant “Il Sabore Mio” in the Garzota neighborhood in the industrial city of Guayaquyil in 2020. The newspaper “El Universo” reports that the kidnapping took place yesterday evening. For its part, the Primicias news portal claims that the name of the Italian entrepreneur has begun to circulate in the news for sentimental events with various well-known presenters from the entertainment world. Prior to Ecuador, Colonico had been to Canada where he had opened a construction company. In the middle of the lockdown period, when the whole world was blocked and it was not allowed to move from one country to another, the Sulmonese decided to open an Italian restaurant in Guayaquil, the commercial capital of Ecuador, “Il sabore mio”.

See also  in Sicily strategic projects to immediately spend the funds of the Pnrr

You may also like

Emanuel Late Lat is coming to Crvena zvezda...

U.S. homeless crisis intensifies, older people bear brunt...

A drone dropped a bomb on soldiers in...

The Russian government has announced that Yevgeny Prigozhin...

The uprising of the Wagner group in Russia...

Chef kidnapped in Ecuador, in a video the...

[NTD Express]Monsters are raised, but Putin’s power is...

Tunisia, hundreds of residents protest against sub-Saharan migrants:...

Wagner leaves Russia, no trace of Prigozhin. Blinken:...

Cassation confirms the dismissal. What did the inspectors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy