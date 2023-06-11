Farther away from the United States, Saudi Arabia accelerates the pace of strategic independence-Global News-Dongnan.com

Xinhua News Agency, Riyadh, June 9th(International Observation) Saudi Arabia speeds up the pace of strategic autonomy as it drifts away from the United States

Xinhua News Agency reporter Hu Guanduan Minfu

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia on the 8th. In the past month, the United States has been very “enthusiastic” to Saudi Arabia. First, the President’s National Security Affairs Assistant Sullivan visited Saudi Arabia in early May, and then Blinken. The United States tried to re-close its relationship with Saudi Arabia through visits by high-level officials, but the two people’s trips to Saudi Arabia yielded little results, and the United States‘ plan to repair US-Saudi relations failed to start.

Analysts pointed out that whether it is a cold attitude towards the United States, or seeking reconciliation and strengthening unity with other countries in the region, Saudi Arabia’s recent series of diplomatic actions have demonstrated its determination and confidence to accelerate the pace of strategic autonomy.

drifting away from the United States

During Blinken’s visit, he once again reiterated that the United States and Saudi Arabia will continue to develop cooperation in the security and military fields. Although the United States strives to highlight cooperation and consensus, it is difficult to conceal the reality that it is increasingly difficult for the United States and Saudi Arabia to “resonate at the same frequency”.

Before and after Blinken’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia took a series of actions in the fields of energy and diplomacy that made the United States unhappy. On the 4th, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil-producing countries announced new production reduction measures. On the same day, the Saudi Ministry of Energy announced that the daily output of crude oil in July will be cut by an additional 1 million barrels; Reopening ceremony; On the 7th, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad had a phone call with Russian President Putin to discuss issues such as crude oil supply and economic and trade cooperation.

On June 6, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Bigdli (front) and Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Yusuf (middle) attended the opening ceremony of the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Haizhou

Analysts pointed out that issues such as the stabilization of oil prices that the United States is concerned about are no longer in the national interest of Saudi Arabia, or are no longer a priority for Saudi Arabia.

Gregory Goss, a professor of international affairs at Texas A&M University in the United States, said that during the Cold War, the United States‘ major strategic initiatives could obtain Saudi support to a considerable extent. “After the end of the Cold War, Saudi Arabia has little choice. But now, The era of U.S. dominance is basically over, and the Saudis understand that they have other options.”

Liao Jing, an expert on Middle East issues at the Middle East Research Center of Fudan University, pointed out that Saudi Arabia is trying to shape the image of an Arab country with political and economic influence, no longer relying too much on the support of the United States and other Western countries, and at the same time will achieve economic diversification. As the primary goal, continue to accelerate the pace of “looking east”.

Boosting the “Tide of Reconciliation” in the Middle East

Recently, the Middle East has been buoyed by peaceful winds, and the diplomatic autonomy of countries in the region has been continuously enhanced. As an important country in the region and the “leader” of the Gulf Cooperation Council and OPEC, Saudi Arabia has played an active role in this process, demonstrating its ever-increasing sense of diplomatic autonomy.

In March, representatives of Saudi Arabia and Iran held a dialogue in Beijing, signed and issued a tripartite joint statement with China, announcing that Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore diplomatic relations. In May, at the 32nd Arab League Summit held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Syrian President Bashar attended and delivered a speech for the first time since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis in 2011. The photo of Muhammad and Bashar shaking hands has become a classic picture of the return of unity in the Arab world, further highlighting the image of Saudi Arabia as the main force in the “tide of reconciliation” in the Middle East.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman (L) shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a welcome ceremony ahead of the summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo courtesy of Saudi Arabian News Agency)

Li Shijun, a postdoctoral fellow at Shanghai International Studies University and an assistant researcher at the China-Arab Reform and Development Research Center, pointed out that the world order dominated by the West after the Cold War is changing. Saudi Arabia is more aware of the importance of leading foreign and security policies with pragmatism, and its decision-making in various fields is becoming more autonomous. , and seek to realize its national vision of becoming a regional and even world power.

According to Ahmed Ibrahim, a Saudi political analyst, Saudi Arabia’s measures to strengthen its strategic autonomy have created a favorable external environment for its “Vision 2030” for economic transformation and development. Neighboring countries facing challenges such as transformation have brought demonstration effects.

Analysts pointed out that for a long time, the Middle East has been one of the regions most severely interfered by foreign forces, and many countries have been caught in war and turmoil for a long time. Today, with the joint efforts of Saudi Arabia and other regional countries, the Middle East is ushering in a “tide of reconciliation.” Many countries are actively seeking new positioning and goals, giving priority to the economy and people’s livelihood.

As Iranian Foreign Minister Abdullahyan said, “Recent political developments show that the region has entered a new era of cooperation. We believe that countries and peoples in the region can achieve development, stability and security through cooperation.”