Lionel Messi was declared the best player in the world in the selection of the World Football Federation (FIFA), and read how the captain and coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina voted.

Faruk Hadžibegić and Edin Džeko scored diametrically opposite footballers in the FIFA selection.

The “dragon” selector is awarded five points to Karim Benzema, the French forward from Real Madrid, three to his club colleague and Croatian captain Luka Modrić, while one point was given to the Norwegian center forward from Manchester City, Erling Haaland.

On the other hand, Dzeko gave all five points to Messi, three to his club mate from Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe, and one point went to Benzema in Edin’s choice.

At a ceremony in Paris, the captain of the “gauchos” received a prestigious award for the year 2022, during which he led Argentina to the title of world champion and added to his biography the only major trophy he was missing. Accordingly, there was no doubt as to who would receive the prestigious award.

The award has been presented by FIFA since 2016 to recognize the player who “performed at the highest level” in the previous calendar year. That award used to be called “FIFA best player in the world“, so in 2010 it was combined with the Ballon d’Or in the selection of France Football, and after the end of that cooperation, FIFA again took over the independent awards.

The winners are announced based on the votes of media representatives, selectors and captains of national teams, as well as votes of football fans.

All four groups each account for 25 percent of the total number of votes, and this year the runner-up in the final ranking is Kylian Mbappe, the best footballer of the French national team, vice-champion of the world, and also Messi’s teammate from Paris Saint-Germain, while the third-place winner is Karim Benzema, also French and the hero of Real’s Champions League victory last season.

