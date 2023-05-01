Home » Faruk Hadžibegić and Vahid Halilhodžić watched Velež – Borac live Sport
Faruk Hadžibegić and Vahid Halilhodžić watched Velež – Borac live Sport

The head coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina watched the match between Velež and Borac in the 29th round of the m:tel Premier League of BiH live at the “Rođeni” stadium.

Source: Anatolia/Samir Jordamović

The people of Mostar celebrated a 2:0 (1:0) victory with goals from Nermin Haskić and Nemanja Andušić, and the “dragons” selector first looked at today’s May Day holiday.

“I hope that today you spent the day in a pleasant environment, hanging out with friends and family, celebrating International Labor Day. I used today’s beautiful day to watch the match between Velež and Borc, which was played in a fantastic environment. I must highlight the great hospitality of the FC Management Velež Mostar, to whom I would like to thank on this occasion,” wrote Hadžibegić on Facebook.

And in the box at the Mostar stadium was also BH. expert Vahid Halilhodžić, who is a legend of Velež.

“In Mostar, I also met my long-time friend Vahid Halilhodžić, with whom I had a conversation about the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Vaha follows everything that happens, and we even talked about the players who could compete for the jersey of the BiH team. Vaha us wished us luck in our efforts to qualify for the Euros, which we all strive for together”.

Halilhodžić did not miss the placement of BiH handball players at the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

“And in the end, I would like to use this opportunity to heartily congratulate the BiH national handball team on their placement at the European Championship, and special congratulations go to the players, the coach Irfan Smajlagić, and the entire BiH Handball Association,” said the coach of the football “dragons”.

(mondo.ba)

