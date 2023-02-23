Florence, February 22, 2023 – “Guys, be careful because fascism was born with beatings”. The terrible episode that took place in front of the Michelangelo classical high school it has prompted executives and teachers to take pen and paper to address their students directly. The first to pierce a veil and enter the debate was the head teacher of the high school Salvemini-Duke of AostaLuca Stefani. His school is right in front of the Miche. For him, those images of boys attacked by Student Action militants were a punch in the stomach.

“The episode cannot be categorized as a ‘brawl’. Its matrix is ​​evident and we shouldn’t be afraid to classify it as real ‘squad action’ typical of the bad plant of fascism that dies hard and reappears as a fatal regurgitation even in the twenty-first century”. Here are the very clear words that can be read in the circular that Stefani wanted to address to Michelangelo and, ideally, to the whole city of Florence, so that there was that jolt, that tremor that brought over 3,000 people to the square last night to shout, young and old alike, that “Florence is anti-fascist”.

Even high school teachers pastures, the school in front of which on February 9 there had been a clash between some pupils and militants of Student Action took pen and paper to say that “this school, the school, is always anti-fascist”.

“Our school promotes the constructive dialogue and opposes all forms of violence, all physical and ideological aggression, all forms of oppression that deny the democratic values ​​born of the Resistance – reads the home page of the school website -. We therefore look with growing concern at the ever-increasing number of subjects who feel entitled to perpetrate acts and disseminate contents that are not compliant with these principles. Against these illiberal and violent demonstrations, our educating community reaffirms its clear and unequivocal position: no motivation can justify violence and the denial of freedom of expression. The person is and remains untouchable, since we have elected the democratic system and we must always live by it and safeguard it. We are all called to do so, in schools and in society, in politics and in institutions, and to confirm our commitment to a culture of law, freedom, the exchange of ideas and peace”.

Also the principal of the classical high school GalileoLiliana Gilli, wrote a press release to express “solidarity with the people involved in an episode that leaves you stunned and creates deep regret as an act of gratuitous, useless and vile violence”. And again: “The Galileo high school always condemns every act of violence, in the belief that the role of the school is one of testimony and democratic protection, as envisaged by our Constitution. The principal and the teachers renew their commitment as witnesses of culture and history, through their commitment to the educational action carried out daily in the classroom, aimed at allowing everyone to deepen their personal critical, civic and democratic sense”.

“Fascism in Italy was not born with large gatherings of thousands of people. He was born at the edge of a sidewalk whatever, with the victim of a politically motivated beating who was left to fend for herself by indifferent passers-by”: he writes this to his pupils Annalisa Savinomanager of the scientific Da Vinci. The principal quotes Gramsci and invites the boys to always condemn “violence and arrogance”. “Those who praise the value of borders, those who honor the blood of their ancestors as opposed to the different ones, continuing to build walls, must be left alone and fought with ideas and culture”. “Isolate the violent and preserve the foundations of our democratic life”, is the invitation to the boys that comes from Ludovico Arte, head of the Itt Frame Polo. “Faced with those who express their ideas with violence, it is important to loudly reiterate the basic values ​​of our Constitution, but it is even more important to practice them. School is the place where democracy is learned. Students and staff from all political parties need to feel welcome. Everyone must be able to freely express their point of view, provided that the comparison takes place within the perimeter of civil values. Because violence is answered with civilization, not with other violence”, the thought of Arte.