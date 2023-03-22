In Banja Luka, a fashion show was held on the occasion of the International Day of People with Down Syndrome called “With us, not for us”.

The president of the “Give us a chance – Zvjezdice” service center, Željka Perišić Ninković, pointed out that this is the third fashion show in a row, with which Republika Srpska joined the international campaign, and emphasized that this time they decided to change the location, so that as many people as possible learned about the possibilities of people with disabilities.

“There are our friends from Foča, Derventa, Kotor Varoš and Gradiška. We hope that next year we will organize something similar in another city and spread such positive stories throughout the Republic of Srpska, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Ninković told reporters.

The issue of people living with difficulties implies the inclusion of other spheres of society in order to improve their quality of life, said the Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Republic of Srpska, Alen Šeranić, in Banja Luka, at the event called “With us, not for us” on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with Down syndrome.

Šeranić said that this is the time when differences are nurtured, and emphasized that the relevant ministry cooperates with associations with the aim of supporting their activities.

“We have the opportunity to discuss with representatives of the association and work on systemic solutions through legal and by-laws. What is very important is that we cooperate with all sectors in society,” stressed Šeranić, who attended today’s event organized by the Center for Support of Children’s Families and a person with difficulties “Give us a chance – Stars”.

Banjaluka Mayor Draško Stanivuković pointed out that the city supports the activities of the Center “Give us a chance – Stars” and that in the coming period a decision will be made on free city transport for people with disabilities, as well as their family members.

“We believe that public transportation can be much more affordable for those families. We are now collecting data on the number of families with the association, and I am convinced that we will soon have a closed financial structure,” said Stanivuković.

The fashion show held in the “Delta Planet” shopping center in Banjaluka was attended by many citizens, representatives of associations, Vice President of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska Anja Ljubojević, MPs and President of the Banjaluka City Assembly Ljubo Ninković.

