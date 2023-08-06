Fashion trends for autumn winter 2023 and 2024 | Magazine

See the announced fashion trends for autumn/winter 2023/2024. years!

Source: Profimedia

Calendar-wise, summer is slowly coming to an end, and even the weather “doesn’t serve us” well. More and more frequent weather changes made us feel like we are in deep autumn during August and dress warmer. So what will dressing and fashion look like for autumn/winter 2023/2024. in 2008, they reveal to us well-known fashion houses that dictate trends themselves.

Long black coats

If you have a long black coat from last year or inherited one from your mom or grandma, save it for this season. Long black coats made of wool, choja or some other thicker material will be absolutely in trend for autumn/winter 2023/2024. years.

It is very useful and goes with any outfit. A perfect piece of clothing for both daytime and evening wear. Well-known designers in this year’s autumn/winter collections propose long models that look chic, but which will really protect you from the cold. Also, those somewhat shorter coats come into consideration in combination with artificial fur.

Sharp and elegant cut – skirts and jackets

Fashion house “Chanel” is bringing back the style of our grandmothers – skirts and jackets. But also a slightly more serious and business look with sharp and elegant cuts. Narrow is no longer trendy! Asymmetric cut skirts in combination with a classic jacket will be worn during the upcoming autumn and winter.

When it comes to the length of jackets and skirts, she has become more liberal than ever before. Designers marketed both oversized jackets and slightly shorter ones – up to the waist. Fitting into the general trend is maximum length. It is suitable for skirts in “A” cut, as well as for coats without lapels.

Gray dominates

In addition to the black color, as well as the combination of black and white, during the autumn/winter season 2023/2024. In 2018, the gray color will take first place. It was “Chanel” that approved gray as one of the big upcoming trends. At the recent Paris Fashion Week alone, gray dominated the runways.

See other trends for autumn/winter 2023/2024 in the gallery. years:



