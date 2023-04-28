Fashion trends thinness and plus size | Magazine

Has thinness gone into oblivion and what is meant by se*sepil today!

Izvor: Instagram/ashleygraham

Times, trends and freedoms have certainly changed. What was once unimaginable is now in demand and acceptable. So, once upon a time, models below certain norms and sizes, weight and waist circumference, could not step on the catwalk.

The question arises whether slimness has gone into oblivion and how much the ideal of beauty has changed in recent decades. What is considered se*sepil today? These and other questions were answered by Danijela Dukuljev, a plus size model, and Đorđe Kortina, a former model, as guests on PRVA TV. According to Đorde Kortina, it is only about increased democracy in fashion, a new offer that existed before, but not as much as today.

“Now you can choose whether you want to see yourself in an XS or XL model,” he believes. Danijela Dukuljev followed up on that, who believes that the greater diversity, different structures and bodies allow each person to be recognized in that model, because, among other things, we are all different.

“I think Ashley Graham has a little too much weight for her height, but everything is allowed. Men are especially wrong, because they do not differentiate between aesthetics and erotica“, pointed out our former model Kortina. So, for him, sex and erotica represent energy and chemistry, but not appearance and form.

And what do you think?

(WORLD)