Fastweb at the Associate Programs of the Luigi Bocconi University and the Milan Polytechnic

by admin
With the start of the second semester, theAssociate Program of the Luigi Bocconi University and the Polytechnic of Milanthe training program promoted by the two universities to create moments of contact between the university and the business world and which Fastweb supports with the aim of encouraging the growth of talent and the empowerment of the younger generations on the basis of its strategy “You you are Future”.

Fastweb will accompany boys and girls through moments of exchange and sharing with orientation and training activities on hard and soft skills.

at theLuigi Bocconi Commercial University Monday February 13 was held Chat with Alumni, the event promoted by the university and included in the panel of initiatives by “The Career in series”. During the appointment, the Bocconi Alumni who have started a career path at Fastweb shared their experience with male and female students, also analyzing the main characteristics that distinguish the most innovative professional roles within the company.

Wednesday 22nd March one was held instead Breakfastnetworking and orientation initiative in which Fastweb managers shared know-how and professional growth experiences with the younger generations of the university with the aim of contributing to the contamination of ideas

The next appointments

Thursday 20 April will take place one Drop-in Session, an appointment dedicated to discovering Fastweb and the opportunities for people offered by the company. During the day, students will also have the opportunity to meet HR managers of the company and share their Curriculum Vitae

Monday 3 MayFinally, Fastweb managers will conduct Mock Interviews together with male and female students, structured simulations of job interviews with the aim of providing participants with the necessary tools to face future selection processes effectively.

At Politecnico di MilanoInstead, Friday 5 Mayo, male and female students of the university will be invited to participate in the Career Talk Telecommunication projects, an event focused on the presentation of a technological project in order to highlight how the practical realization of an idea takes place.

At the end of the calendar of appointments, Fastweb will also participate in a Recruiting Day dedicated to the university, presenting the open positions in the company for which the participants will have the opportunity to present their candidacy.

