Let’s get to know Fastweb’s offer for the fixed network together

Fastweb in its home offer offer three different rates for broadband internet connection, including various bundle with landline calls and a series of extra services, to meet the needs of its customers.

Fastweb Home Light

The first offer, named “Fastweb Home Light”it’s available at 26.95 euros per month and includes Ultrafast Fiber, calls from landlines to national mobile and landline numbers for a fee (15 cents per minute, ed), the FASTGate modem, free courses from the Fastweb Digital Academy and line activation (online activation).

Also available in FWA version for those not reached by FTTx technologies.

Fastweb Home

The second offer “Fastweb House”offers Ultrafast Fiber, unlimited calls to national mobile and landline numbers, the NeXXt Internet Box with Wi-Fi 6 and integrated Alexa, free courses from the Fastweb Digital Academy, line activation and Quixa home insurance, all to 29.95 euros per month (online activation).

Fastweb Home Plus

Finally, the third offer, called “Fastweb Home Plus”, includes all the services of the second offer, as well as two Wi-Fi Booster amplifiers, FastwebUp Plus, Assistance Plus and Quixa’s home insurance, all at 36.95 euros per month.

Fastweb’s initiative for the home is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a fast and reliable internet connection, combined with a series of extra services, all at competitive prices.

The economic and technical conditions relating to the chosen commercial offer will be guaranteed for at least 12 months from the date of activation of the service. Consequently, no changes will be implemented that could lead to a worsening of the customer’s contractual position, unless imposed by law or regulation.

Cost of activation and withdrawal

The service activation fee of €1 for 24 months is included in the monthly cost of the Casa offers. In the event of early withdrawal before 24 months, no amount relating to the missing installments will be charged.

One month trial, how it works

In addition to this, all tariff plans offer a 30-day trial, during which users can evaluate the service and request deactivation with a refund of all costs incurred in the first month.

In short, users can choose the rate that best suits their needs and try the service without any risk of other charges.

Disclaimer: Mondo3 has an affiliation and gets a small share of the revenues, with no price changes based on the offers.

But you can also search for them on Google.