Fastweb continues to grow, first quarter results

In the first three months of 2023, fixed, mobile and wholesale customers are on the rise. Revenues up 5%.

Also in the first quarter of the year Fastweb records performance positive in terms of customers, revenues and margins marking the thirty-ninth consecutive quarter of growth. A result achieved thanks to the strategic vision “You are the future” which combines business and infrastructural results with the achievement of common good objectives which are pursued according to the highest standards of social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

In the first three months, the company acquired a total of 163,000 new customers in the segments of fixed access, mobile and wholesale services, equal to an 11% increase in the total customer base compared to 31 March 2022. Pursuing a strategy oriented in the Consumer market to the value, the fixed customer base (retail e wholesale) grew by 2% to 3.16 million customers.

At the end of period i revenues Fastweb’s totals stood at 623 million euros, up 5% on the same period last year. Despite the difficult macroeconomic context, overall EBITDA also grew, reaching 188 million euros, with an increase of 2% compared to the first quarter of 2022, while EBITDA inclusive of lease costs (EBITDAaL) stood at 175 million euros, up 2%.

Also for the first three months of 2023 Fastweb confirms its leadership in the investments which reach 153 million euros, an amount equal to 25% of revenues, and mainly aimed at the development of ultra-performing networks, advanced technologies and services such as the Cloud, Cybersecurity and 5G. As of March 31, the mobile network 5G covers over 67% of the national territory while network coverage 5G TIMES reaches 4.8 million homes. Fastweb’s ultra-broadband fixed network covers 93% of the Italian territory and today reaches a total of over 26 million homes and businesses, of which 8.6 million with proprietary infrastructure.

Fastweb reconfirms its market leadership also in terms of penetration of fast Internet access services with 2,321,000 customers who, as at 31 March 2023, have activated a connectivity service to gang ultras (+2% compared to the first quarter of 2022). Approximately 87% of customers (+4 pp compared to the previous year) use an ultra-broadband connection with performance exceeding 100 Mb/s. Over 350,000 customers surf at speeds of up to 2.5 Gigabits per second.

Also for the segment mobile Fastweb recorded very positive performances with a total of 3,231,000 active SIM cards, up by 22% compared to the first quarter of 2022. The percentage of “converging” customers who adopt mobile services together with fixed ones stands at 41.3% (+ 2 .4 pp compared to the previous year) of Fastweb’s customer base.

The Business Unit is also constantly progressing Enterprise, which recorded revenues of 261 million euros in the first quarter of the year (+6% compared to the first quarter of 2022) thanks to the excellence of the infrastructures and advanced Cloud and IT security solutions for companies and Public Administrations and the 5G mobile service. Fastweb confirms a 35% market share in the Enterprise segment and its positioning as the reference supplier for advanced PA services and market leader for connectivity.

The division’s performance is also growing steadily Wholesaleincreasingly central to the company’s strategy, with revenues of 73 million, up by +16% compared to the first three months of 2022. The number of ultra-broadband lines supplied to other national operators rises to 498,000, with an increase of no less than 37% compared to the previous year thanks to the strong demand for connectivity from other operators who turn to Fastweb to be able to provide high-performance ultra-broadband connections to their customers.