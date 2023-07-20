Fastweb Digital Academy crosses the milestone of 100,000 participants

In the last year, the number of courses attended on average by members of the community has risen to 4, 22% have improved or changed their job position

Fastweb Digital Academy, the school for the new professions of the future founded in 2016 by Fastweb together with Fondazione Cariplo, has reached an important milestone: since 2016, the year of its foundation, to date there are one hundred thousand participants in its training courses on digital skills.

An important milestone that bears witness to the growing demand for skills on the part of the population and consolidates the path that for years has seen Fastweb engaged in digitizing the country, also through the increasingly widespread dissemination of the new skills required by the labor market with the aim of an increasingly inclusive future for all by bridging the knowledge gap that often makes it difficult to find a job or retrain professional skills.

Since its foundation, the Academy has become a point of reference especially for young people and new graduates looking for their first job, but in recent years the share of already employed and older participants who attend courses to deepen, expand and update has grown significantly their digital knowledge, demonstrating how the need for digital training represents an element that is now strongly shared by increasingly large segments of the population. The Fastweb Digital Academy courses are completely free and open to everyone.

According to data from the survey conducted on fifteen thousand members of the Fastweb Digital Academy community, over 22% declare that they have enriched their curriculum vitae with FDA courses, managing to change or improve their job position While 85% declare that they have attended at least one course in the last year bringing the average number of courses attended by members to 4 thanks also to the possibility of following lessons at any time in on-demand mode.

The competence and availability of the school teachers are also confirmed as among the elements most appreciated by the students, followed by the usability of the courses and the innovativeness of the contents offered.

Data testifying to the value generated by the educational offer of the school which, since its foundation, has launched over 1,000 classes in presence or in streaming and today has more than 100 catalog courses that can be used on demand. Particularly requested are courses in the field of digital marketing and social networks and digital creativity that embrace the professions related to graphics, design, visual up to fashion design, as well as courses dedicated to sustainability and inclusiveness and emerging technologies such as ‘artificial intelligence and for learning cyber security skills for training experts who will be increasingly sought after in the coming years.

