Home World Fastweb is the fastest mobile operator in Italy for Ookla
World

Fastweb is the fastest mobile operator in Italy for Ookla

by admin
Fastweb is the fastest mobile operator in Italy for Ookla

Fastweb is the fastest telephone operator in Italy in the second half of 2022: the statistics of Ookla, the company that owns the most famous and widespread internet speed test, reports it with its latest statistic. The network of the yellow operator, the latest arrival on the market, totaled an average score of 68.27, a significant gap from the second-placed WINDTRE with 62.63. Vodafone is in third position with 55.20, Iliad fourth with 49.30 and TIM fifth with 37.66.


Note that these are “scores” assigned by Ookla and do not directly represent download or upload speeds; in any case, we have that figure too, at least for the winner – respectively 73,17 e 12,45 Mbps. It is worth specifying that Fastweb has a significantly smaller dataset than the others: 292,726 tests, while Iliad and TIM are between 550,000 and 600,000, with WINDTRE and Vodafone which are very close to 850,000. Ookla also says the data is collected only from the official apps for Android and iOS, apparently thus excluding the mobile site.


In total in Italy between July and December a little more than 3.3 million tests, sourced from approximately 921,000 unique devices. The top 5 is entirely dominated by Apple – the most popular device overall is the iPhone 11, followed by the 12, 13 Pro, 13 and 12 Pro. On average, the download speed was 53.22 Mbps, while that of upload of 10,64 Mb. Latency seems to be the weak point of the Fastweb network: Average ping was 45ms, tied for worst with Iliad. Very good especially TIM, with 27 ms, compared to a general average of 35 ms. Vodafone does better than WINDTRE – 32ms vs 36.

See also  Russian Ministry of Defense: The Russian army has paralyzed 211 Ukrainian military infrastructure – yqqlm

Of the three large cities mentioned in the report, Turin is the fastest in absolute terms. Fastweb has even managed to break through the wall of 100 Mbps in download, and that of 20 Mbps in upload; but in general, whatever operator you have, you sail very quickly in the capital of Piedmont. For comparison, Fastweb also stopped at 88.96 Mbps in Milan and only 71.36 Mbps in Rome.

You may also like

The music party – Mondolinguo

Rampant gun theft fuels violent crime in U.S.:...

Three powers of the state, or just one?...

Scholz: Putin didn’t threaten me or Germany

Cyprus will go to the ballot for the...

Iran pardons “tens of thousands of detainees” for...

Putin criticizes Germany for approving tank shipments to...

WINDTRE, the February operator attack rates for those...

NATO issued a statement urging Russia to implement...

Tekken 8 shows us Nina Williams

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy