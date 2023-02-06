Fastweb is the fastest telephone operator in Italy in the second half of 2022: the statistics of Ookla, the company that owns the most famous and widespread internet speed test, reports it with its latest statistic. The network of the yellow operator, the latest arrival on the market, totaled an average score of 68.27, a significant gap from the second-placed WINDTRE with 62.63. Vodafone is in third position with 55.20, Iliad fourth with 49.30 and TIM fifth with 37.66.

Note that these are “scores” assigned by Ookla and do not directly represent download or upload speeds; in any case, we have that figure too, at least for the winner – respectively 73,17 e 12,45 Mbps. It is worth specifying that Fastweb has a significantly smaller dataset than the others: 292,726 tests, while Iliad and TIM are between 550,000 and 600,000, with WINDTRE and Vodafone which are very close to 850,000. Ookla also says the data is collected only from the official apps for Android and iOS, apparently thus excluding the mobile site.

In total in Italy between July and December a little more than 3.3 million tests, sourced from approximately 921,000 unique devices. The top 5 is entirely dominated by Apple – the most popular device overall is the iPhone 11, followed by the 12, 13 Pro, 13 and 12 Pro. On average, the download speed was 53.22 Mbps, while that of upload of 10,64 Mb. Latency seems to be the weak point of the Fastweb network: Average ping was 45ms, tied for worst with Iliad. Very good especially TIM, with 27 ms, compared to a general average of 35 ms. Vodafone does better than WINDTRE – 32ms vs 36.