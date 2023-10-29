Fastweb obtains certification for gender equality

The commitment to promoting greater gender balance and an open and inclusive corporate culture was rewarded

Fastweb strengthens and relaunches its commitment to creating an increasingly inclusive future and becomes part of the Italian companies attentive to promoting fairer gender equality in the workplace.

The company has in fact obtained certification UNI/PdR 125:2022 which recognizes the company’s ability to have adopted concrete measures over the years to promote a corporate culture and a work environment that is inclusive and respectful of equal opportunities.

“This recognition rewards the path we have long undertaken to create and promote an increasingly inclusive, fair and rich environment in terms of diversity” he has declared Matteo Melchiorri, Chief Human Capital Officer of Fastweb.

“Working to achieve a better gender balance contributes to making the company not only fairer but also more solid, because it is able to leverage different skills and professionalism that compete in achieving the same objectives”.

The recognition was assigned by the certification body Bureau Veritas on the basis of an evaluation process and employee interviews with respect to six key indicators such as culture and strategy, governance, HR processes, growth opportunities and inclusion of women in the company, remuneration equity by gender, parental protection and work-life balance.

UNI/PdR 125:2022 certification

The certification recognized the actions undertaken for the development and professional growth of women in the company, through enhancement programs involving over one hundred female employees. It also took into account further actions, such as the commitment to hire 50% female people in 2023 and to take gender balance into account in promotions to managerial, executive and top management roles. Fastweb has also established a Steering Committee for Gender Equality with consultancy and monitoring functions.

