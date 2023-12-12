Fastweb puts Artificial Intelligence at the service of Cybersecurity

With DefenderAI Fastweb and 7Layers are launching a platform that provides SMEs with a large company defense system.

The Artificial Intelligence integrated into the solution will allow you to evaluate and respond to potential attacks quickly and effectively.

Fastweb e 7Layersthe company specialized in advanced cyber security solutions and part of the group since 2020, launch DefenderAI, an innovative platform for cybersecurity driven by Artificial Intelligence and dedicated to small and medium-sized businesses for defense against hacker attacks.

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence algorithms that govern all DefenderAI cyber security features, the defense against cyber attacks is increased exponentially. In addition to having a control and monitoring interface enhanced by AI for the correlation of security events, companies also have at their disposal a real virtual analyst capable of detecting and analyzing attack attempts and automatically activating all the measures necessary to block them.

Through his semantic engine based on Artificial Intelligence, DefenderAI generates detailed, easy-to-read reports on every security incident detected, indicating the mitigation actions taken and suggesting further measures to be implemented to further increase the company’s perimeter defenses, just as an expert cyber security analyst would. Furthermore, the solution is able to monitor and detect suspicious activities or threats on company PCs and servers by identifying anomalous behavior and advanced threats, guaranteeing an advanced and proactive defense.

In a context in which cyber threats are increasingly numerous and carried out with increasingly complex attack techniques, small and medium-sized businesses are often unprepared, also due to a lack of awareness, to face cyber pirates. In fact, it is estimated that around 50% of attacks target small and medium-sized businesses because they often do not have adequate resources. Furthermore, according to the latest Clusit report, 76% of SMEs do not have advanced security services, and of which 13% are totally exposed to cyber attacks because they lack the basic tools and skills to detect and respond to incidents .

To guarantee effective protection from cyber attacks even for smaller companies, DefenderAI is a modular solution that allows companies to access a growing set of functions in a simple and flexible way, encouraging a gradual approach in the adoption of cybersecurity solutions. The service guarantees maximum defense in Internet access without additional equipment installed at company headquarters, as it integrates all the security components directly into the Fastweb network infrastructure.

The platform also includes an innovative cyber awareness program, crucial for addressing vulnerabilities related to the “human factor”, and constant monitoring of intelligence sources to constantly evaluate the security level of a company with respect to new types of cyber threats.

