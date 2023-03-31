Land schools in Naples involved in a project to promote inclusion

Today, Friday 31 March, the contest of ideas on storytelling, writing and technology to promote inclusion in society ends with the awarding of the best papers presented by the students of the fourth and fifth year of the second degree secondary schools of the Campania Region.

Now in its second edition, “Scientibly” is the initiative organized by RdR Rainbow Entertainment radiothe web radio born about 15 years ago thanks to the non-profit association “The Paper Boat Boys” of Naples.

On the occasion of the event which will take place in the Sala Saffo della City of Science of Naples the best works of the schools will be awarded in the presence of academics, representatives of the institutions, writers and journalists.

During the round table moderated by the journalist of Southern Courier Natasha Festa iAmong the other guests, there will be Riccardo Villani, President of the Città della Scienza Foundation e Luciana De LaurentiisHead of Corporate Culture & Inclusion of Fastweb, with the extraordinary participation ofactress Titti Nuzzoleseprotagonist of the fiction “Mare Fuori”.

Fastweb which has been committed to inclusion for years, from disability to support for caregivers, from gender equality to the enhancement of female skills and inclusive language, has chosen to support the project to continue supporting the growth of the new generations with the goal of building an increasingly inclusive future for all on the basis of its “You are the Future” strategy.

Scientifically it has received the patronage of the Campania Regional Council and the support of DIETI, CESMA, the 5G Academy of Federico II University and various non-profit associations.