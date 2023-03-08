The initiative supports the fundraising project conceived and developed by WeWorld, an independent Italian non-profit organization, which works to guarantee the rights of the most vulnerable communities, starting with women, girls and boys.

On 8 March, on the occasion of the International Day for Women’s Rights, Fastweb takes part in the corporate challenge “Know THEM”a team competition with quizzes on gender gap issues aimed at company employees promoted by WeWorld, an independent Italian organization committed for 50 years to guaranteeing the rights of women, girls and boys in 27 countries.

The innovative activity aims to involve Fastweb people in an action of information and awareness on women’s rights, with a gamification approach, which at the same time makes it possible to support WeWorld which works to guarantee the rights of the most vulnerable starting with women, girls and boys.

The digital challenge includes 2 collective challenges a week for two weeks during the month of March and has the employees as protagonists, divided into teams, who will have the aim of achieving the highest possible result together. Each challenge deals with specific areas in an engaging way: Diversity & Inclusion, violence against women, female empowerment and gender stereotypes. Quizzes, photographic or video tests and challenges enriched with in-depth content, focused on information and reflection on these issues will alternate.

By participating in the challenge, Fastweb undertakes, through a donation (10,000 euros), to support WeWorld’s projects to combat gender-based violence and empower women.

The corporate challenge di WeWorld raises awareness on gender equality issues and increases awareness of discriminatory gestures and actions towards women which, in the workplace, are not always recognized and corrected. In this sense and also thanks to the team challenge, the initiative is also aimed at improving the working environment and collaboration between colleagues, as well as helping to support a good cause.