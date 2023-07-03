Home » Fastweb, the ecological SIM cards in recycled plastic arrive
Fastweb, the ecological SIM cards in recycled plastic arrive

Fastweb announced in the past few hours that the Eco-friendly SIMs: they are made entirely of recycled plastic and certified carbon neutral during production. They are made up of Thales, a leading company in the eco-SIM position.

The distribution of eco-SIMs begins today, 3 July 2023, both for purchases in official single-brand physical stores and on the web. Naturally their diffusion will be gradual: you also need to dispose of the remaining stocks of traditional SIMs. Fastweb promises absolutely identical quality and user experience for the end user. Specifically, Fastweb’s eco-SIMs come from old refrigerators, no less. Fastweb explains that the new SIMs are halved in size compared to the previous ones.

The Italian operator adds that even the packaging has been made more sustainable. Biodegradable and eco-friendly polyester is used, and the dimensions have been reduced by 50% to further reduce the amount of plastic used. The accompanying information sheet is also designed to minimize the amount of paper and ink consumed. The paper is also FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified, which means it comes from sustainably and responsibly managed forests.

Fastweb, which is often ranked as the fastest operator in Italy, has made a lot of efforts from an ecological point of view in recent years. Since 2015 it has been purchasing only and only energy from renewable sources, and aims to become carbon neutral by 2025. Even its website shows a dark page after a while that does not register any type of activity – helping to reduce the consumption of display current if the user leaves the computer for a while.

