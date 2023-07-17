Fatal Accident on Baní-Azua Highway Claims Four Lives

Title: Fatal Accident Claims Lives on Baní-Azua Highway

Subtitle: Tragic incident involving Haitian woman and defending driver leaves four dead

[City Name], [Country] – A devastating accident that occurred on the Baní-Azua highway has resulted in the loss of four lives. The incident took place on Sunday on the Sánchez highway near the Rancho Escondido commercial establishment in Baní. While two victims died at the scene, the other two were initially aided by emergency services but sadly succumbed to their injuries later.

According to reports, the accident happened when a Haitian woman attempted to cross the Sánchez highway and was struck by a moving vehicle. In a valiant attempt to protect the woman, the driver swerved and collided with a light pole on the same road. Unfortunately, the driver passed away shortly after the collision.

The victims have been identified as Sandra Agustina Geraldo, Mother Dominga Reyes, and César Eliezer Espinoza, who hailed from Vicente Noble, Barahona. The fourth victim’s identity has yet to be determined.

Upon arrival at the scene, Colonel Sección de la Cruz took charge of the situation, coordinating efforts with the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (digessett), as well as Civil Defense personnel and firefighters. The tragic incident has left several families in the southern region in mourning.

Initially, dozens of onlookers gathered near the accident site and hindered the work of relief agencies. However, with the intervention of digessett and civil defense personnel, the authorities were able to expedite the rescue efforts with the collaboration of the bystanders.

The accident caused delays in traffic on the highway for a brief period. Thanks to the swift action taken by digessett and civil defense, the flow of traffic was restored within minutes.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for vigilance while driving. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the victims during this difficult time.

