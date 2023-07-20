Home » Fatal accident on the A19: young victim identified
World

Fatal accident on the A19: young victim identified

by admin
Fatal accident on the A19: young victim identified

by livesicilia.it – ​​5 minutes ago

1′ OF READING CALTANISSETTA – Mortal clash on the Palermo-Catania. The girl who died in this morning’s accident on the A19, at km 101, immediately after the Caltanissetta junction, is a 27-year-old German tourist. The collision took place between a heavy vehicle, driven by a Sicilian driver, and a car with three young tourists.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Deadly accident on the A19: the young victim identified appeared 5 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  UN appeal against Australia for indifference to climate change. Is the first time

You may also like

Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian ports

Udinese – From the friendly victory to Pereyra’s...

Russia imposes travel restrictions on UK diplomats: “Response...

Bac 2023: atypical success of the blind Fatoumata...

Venezuelan Singers Servando and Florentino Stage Terrible Boat...

Roberto Bolle at the Reggia with the most...

Wesleyan University Ends Legacy Admissions Preference, Citing Bias...

Accident near Obrenovac | Info

Iron Maiden, breaking latest news of their concert...

the little boy rings the bells of his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy