Fatal Car Accident Claims Life of Young Woman in Eastern Tijuana

Tragic Road Accident in Tijuana Claims the Life of Young Woman

Tijuana, Mexico – In a devastating road accident on Sunday afternoon, a young woman lost her life after the vehicle she was traveling in collided with another car on Gato Bronco Boulevard in eastern Tijuana. Two men were also injured in the accident.

The incident took place on Gato Bronco Boulevard in the direction of Alamar. The collision involved a black Mustang, in which a man and a young woman were trapped and tragically lost their lives at the scene.

In a separate incident, the Fire Department had to rescue two individuals who attempted to cross a swift water avenue in the Monzón Canyon. Fortunately, their condition is now reported to be out of danger.

The city experienced a series of unfortunate incidents throughout the day. By 8:00 p.m., there were six road accidents, three collisions, and three rollovers resulting in injuries. Additionally, four trees fell, one cable and one fence collapsed, one pole was knocked down, four landslides occurred, five transformers exploded, three hanging cables were reported, 17 short circuits were observed, and 21 floods were recorded.

One notable incident involved a car collision on the Fast Track, where a couple and a child under two years of age were trapped. Fortunately, their health status was reported as stable when they were transferred for medical attention.

In another part of the city, Playas de Rosarito, the Scenic highway was reported to be flooded near the Pemex Node. Workers from the Ministry of Urban Development and Services swiftly rescued four individuals who were stranded in their cars due to the flooding. Two adults and two minors were safely brought to land, according to Carlos García Ames, director of municipal Civil Protection.

Due to the heavy rains caused by tropical storm Hilary, Araceli Brown Figueredo, the city administration, advised citizens to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection has reported a white balance so far.

This series of unfortunate events serves as a stark reminder of the importance of caution and adherence to road safety measures during hazardous weather conditions. The community mourns the loss of the young woman and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured victims.

