When rescuers arrived on the spot they found two piles of metal, other pieces of the car scattered along the road, people with their hands in their hair. Wedged in the destroyed bodywork, three young people: two women and a man, blood everywhere. Around, other cars and other wounded. Of the three, one girl fights to death in hospital, the other two lost their lives. This is the balance of the accident that took place yesterday morning at dawn on the highway 162, one of the arteries that connect the Vesuvius province to Naples, between Cercola and Sant’Anastasia.

Died Martina Persian, who would have turned thirty in July, e Francis Cataldo, who had turned 27 just over a month ago. The first lived in Massa Lubrense, the other in Cervino, in the province of Caserta. With Martina in the car was a girl of the same age and friend, originally from Pagani in the province of Salerno, hospitalized in the Monaldi hospital, in danger of life. Her condition is stable, but doctors are very cautious and monitor the situation hour after hour.

At the Second Polyclinic there are three other people: they are the drivers of the other cars involved in the accident, they have suffered various injuries but are not risking their lives. The carabinieri of the Castello di Cisterna company, of the Sant’Anastasia station and of the investigative unit, relief section, of the Castello di Cisterna group are investigating the matter. The military carried out checks until late yesterday morning, when the road was then reopened to traffic.

The conditions of the cars, reduced to little more than a cube of sheet metal, made the work of the police forces complicated. Martina Persico traveled aboard a Fiat 500, driven by her friend, while Francesco Cataldo was alone and was driving a Citroen C4. Apparently, the young women were returning from a disco and Cataldo had just driven his girlfriend home before returning home. It was around 5 o’clock. The most widely considered hypothesis for the moment is that one of the two cars, escaping the driver’s control, spun around and ran over the other: both the 500 and the C4 would have been involved in a mad carom, slamming several times against the guardrails and overturning.

Three other cars, which arrived in the crash area, were not stopped in time by motorists, taken by surprise. Only those who managed to brake, seeing the five cars involved, he then alerted 118 reporting the mega accident. The reconstruction, however, is still partial and, above all, to be confirmed: it is based on the very first findings, but could be destined to change when the carabinieri have further elements. Moreover, none of the survivors has yet been heard, given their health conditions. Due to the accident, traffic was closed in both directions. Anas, which manages the maintenance of state road 162, released a note in which it explained that it took a whole morning to recover the damaged vehicles and clean the asphalt.

More or less at the same time, the shocked family members of the two victims arrived at the Sant’Anastasia barracks, while the bodies were taken to the second Polyclinic of Naples for autopsies from which the carabinieri expect to obtain a few more elements . The girl died instantly while the 27-year-old was taken to the Ospedale del Mare still alive and died here, despite the doctors’ efforts to save his life. The episode brings the issue of road safety back into the spotlight: the highway 162, together with the 268 of Vesuvius it is crossed every day by thousands of cars, as it connects part of the Vesuvius and the Nolano area to the capital. Yesterday morning, Saturday, contrary to the other days of the week when there are many commuters going to work, the road was almost free: this could have induced the drivers to maintain a high speed, but even in this case it is only a hypothesis.

Read the full article

on Il Mattino